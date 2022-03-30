eBook highlights new innovations in medical device design
30 March 2022
Technical Literature
In the new eBook ‘Improving Lives with Digital Healthcare’, leading experts from Molex and Mouser Electronics offer in-depth articles examining the next generation of digital healthcare solutions, including robotic surgery, medical wearables, brain-computer interfaces and medical training with immersive technologies.
The eBook features an article on emerging connectivity solutions for robotic surgery, including the use of optical fibre technology to support laser therapy. It also examines the growing field of brain-computer interface applications, in which artificial intelligence and sensor hubs could one day lead to ‘superhuman’ cognition.
Improving Lives with Digital Healthcare features product information for 15 Molex devices, connecting readers directly to the tools needed for next-generation medical applications. These include ISM standalone antennas that provide an antenna volume reduction of up to 75% compared with conventional designs, as well as dual-band operation at 868 MHz and 915 MHz. Also covered are 0,25 mm-pitch Premo-Flex jumpers which deliver durable, highly flexible solutions for PCB connections in patient monitoring, telehealth and surgical equipment.
View the eBook at www.dataweek.co.za/*mar22-mouser
Further reading:
eBook demystifies EMC design
Technical Literature
Mouser Electronics has collaborated with Würth Elektronik on a new eBook exploring the ways in which new electronic designs incorporate high-speed data transfer, connectivity, wireless power, battery ...
Read more...
New eBook draws on RF wireless design experts’ knowledge
Technical Literature
A collaboration between Mouser Electronics and Analog Devices has produced a new eBook highlighting the diverse challenges and solutions in RF wireless design. In ‘8 Experts on RF Wireless Design’, industry ...
Read more...
Online content stream for robotics design engineers
TRX Electronics
Technical Literature
To help engineers jumpstart their robotics designs, Mouser Electronics provides an extensive and insightful Robotics content stream as part of the global distributor’s content hub. The stream’s series ...
Read more...
eBook explores surge protection design challenges
TRX Electronics
Technical Literature
Mouser has joined forces with Bourns as the title sponsor of a new eBook titled ‘How to choose the right surge protection technology’.
Read more...
The state of 3D printing in 2021
Technical Literature
element14 has released a new eBook that offers insights into the history and the reality of 3D printing, including the processes, materials and applications – as well as what the future holds for this ...
Read more...
eBook: Engineering for advanced radar and EM spectrum operations
Concilium Technologies
Technical Literature
As nations and their military forces are progressing toward a new era of modernisation, their technological advancements leave no stone unturned for the dominance of the electromagnetic (EM) spectrum. ...
Read more...
Power and sensing selection guide
Altron Arrow
Technical Literature
With the 2021 edition of its Power and Sensing Selection Guide, Infineon Technologies aims to remove choice overload and decision stress by arranging its broad, cutting-edge power and sensor portfolio ...
Read more...
pSemi RF product catalogue
RFiber Solutions
Technical Literature
The 2021 version of pSemi’s RF product catalogue lists part numbers and specifications for the variety of products offered by the company, as well as information about the company’s core Ultra-CMOS technology ...
Read more...
New content platform for automotive electronics design
Technical Literature
Mouser Electronics and the Yageo Group of companies have partnered to create a new content stream devoted to new products and trends in the automotive industry.
The Yageo Group includes Kemet, Pulse ...
Read more...
Meeting global IoT connectivity challenges
Technical Literature
Connectivity is perhaps the most critical component of an IoT infrastructure. The performance of an IoT application is highly dependent on the scope of a carrier’s network coverage, along with its resilience ...
Read more...