eBook highlights new innovations in medical device design

30 March 2022 Technical Literature

In the new eBook ‘Improving Lives with Digital Healthcare’, leading experts from Molex and Mouser Electronics offer in-depth articles examining the next generation of digital healthcare solutions, including robotic surgery, medical wearables, brain-computer interfaces and medical training with immersive technologies.

The eBook features an article on emerging connectivity solutions for robotic surgery, including the use of optical fibre technology to support laser therapy. It also examines the growing field of brain-computer interface applications, in which artificial intelligence and sensor hubs could one day lead to ‘superhuman’ cognition.

Improving Lives with Digital Healthcare features product information for 15 Molex devices, connecting readers directly to the tools needed for next-generation medical applications. These include ISM standalone antennas that provide an antenna volume reduction of up to 75% compared with conventional designs, as well as dual-band operation at 868 MHz and 915 MHz. Also covered are 0,25 mm-pitch Premo-Flex jumpers which deliver durable, highly flexible solutions for PCB connections in patient monitoring, telehealth and surgical equipment.

View the eBook at www.dataweek.co.za/*mar22-mouser





