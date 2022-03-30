IoT webinar series

30 March 2022 Events

Between 7 April and 2 June 2022, Infineon Technologies will host six webinars giving an overview of the latest technologies and innovations that make the IoT work: accurate sensing, smart computing, reliable connectivity and robust security. You can choose to join live and interact with the experts, or watch the webinars later on demand.

The following topics will be covered:

• 7 April 2022: Sensing the world with Infineon’s XENSIV radar.

• 25 April 2022: Matter standards: Disrupting and transforming the smart home.

• 28 April 2022: Wi-Fi 6/6E: Powering the next decade of IoT.

• 5 May 2022: 3D tracking with sound: XENSIV MEMS microphone that can hear and see.

• 19 May 2022: How to optimise energy efficiency and operation costs of smart homes and buildings by accurately measuring CO 2 concentration.

• 2 June 2022: How FinTechs and Central Bank digital currencies are going to change the way we pay.

Register for your choice of sessions at www.dataweek.co.za/*mar22-infineon





