Electronics News Digest

30 March 2022 Electronic News Digest

South Africa



Dr Hencharl Strauss.

Dr Hencharl Strauss was appointed as manager of the CSIR Photonics Centre as of 1 March 2022 . Dr Strauss joined the CSIR in 2009 in a postdoctoral position while completing his PhD through Stellenbosch University. He was appointed as senior scientist in 2010 before becoming research group leader for laser sources. He is a respected expert and industry professional with several publications and conference papers to his name.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) confirmed the successful conclusion of the much-anticipated high-demand radio frequency spectrum auction on 17 March. The auction involved six qualified bidders: Cell C, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MTN, Rain Networks, Telkom and Vodacom. The revenue collected from this auction totals more than R14,4 billion, which will go toward the national fiscus. There was one unsold spectrum lot of two x 10 MHz in the IMT800 band, which will still be licenced in future.

Overseas

Companies

Intel’s ambitions to establish itself as a serious player in the semiconductor foundry business, a journey it embarked on last year, have been boosted by an announcement from Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, saying that the company is ‘very interested in exploring’ using Intel’s foundry services to manufacture its chips. Intel’s shares rose as much as 2,5% following Huang’s comments. If this speculation comes to fruition, Nvidia would become the third major scalp for Intel Foundry Services, after it signed up Qualcomm and Amazon as customers last year.

Industry

Another year of double-digit market growth is expected for analog integrated circuits in 2022 after sales in this semiconductor category surged by an unprecedented 30% in 2021, during the economic recovery from the global recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic crisis in 2020, according to IC Insights. Total analog IC sales are forecast to rise 12% to $83,2 billion in 2022, with unit shipments increasing 11% to 238,7 billion. The average selling price of analog ICs is projected to grow 1% in 2022. This year, every major general-purpose analog and application-specific analog market category tracked by IC Insights is forecast to post a sales increase, ranging from 7% growth in the amplifiers and comparators segment to 17% growth for automotive application-specific analog ICs.

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced that global semiconductor industry sales were $50,7 billion in the month of January 2022, an increase of 26,8% over the January 2021 total of $40,0 billion and 0,2% less than the December 2021 total of $50,9 billion. In addition to a massive 40,2% year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to January 2021 in Europe (28,7%), China (24,4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (21,0%) and Japan (18,9%).

