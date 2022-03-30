Categories

Electronic News Digest



Electronics News Digest

30 March 2022 Electronic News Digest

South Africa


Dr Hencharl Strauss.

Dr Hencharl Strauss was appointed as manager of the CSIR Photonics Centre as of 1 March 2022. Dr Strauss joined the CSIR in 2009 in a postdoctoral position while completing his PhD through Stellenbosch University. He was appointed as senior scientist in 2010 before becoming research group leader for laser sources. He is a respected expert and industry professional with several publications and conference papers to his name.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) confirmed the successful conclusion of the much-anticipated high-demand radio frequency spectrum auction on 17  March. The auction involved six qualified bidders: Cell C, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MTN, Rain Networks, Telkom and Vodacom. The revenue collected from this auction totals more than R14,4 billion, which will go toward the national fiscus. There was one unsold spectrum lot of two x 10 MHz in the IMT800 band, which will still be licenced in future.

Overseas

Companies

Intel’s ambitions to establish itself as a serious player in the semiconductor foundry business, a journey it embarked on last year, have been boosted by an announcement from Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, saying that the company is ‘very interested in exploring’ using Intel’s foundry services to manufacture its chips. Intel’s shares rose as much as 2,5% following Huang’s comments. If this speculation comes to fruition, Nvidia would become the third major scalp for Intel Foundry Services, after it signed up Qualcomm and Amazon as customers last year.

Industry

Another year of double-digit market growth is expected for analog integrated circuits in 2022 after sales in this semiconductor category surged by an unprecedented 30% in 2021, during the economic recovery from the global recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic crisis in 2020, according to IC Insights. Total analog IC sales are forecast to rise 12% to $83,2 billion in 2022, with unit shipments increasing 11% to 238,7 billion. The average selling price of analog ICs is projected to grow 1% in 2022. This year, every major general-purpose analog and application-specific analog market category tracked by IC Insights is forecast to post a sales increase, ranging from 7% growth in the amplifiers and comparators segment to 17% growth for automotive application-specific analog ICs.

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced that global semiconductor industry sales were $50,7 billion in the month of January 2022, an increase of 26,8% over the January 2021 total of $40,0 billion and 0,2% less than the December 2021 total of $50,9 billion. In addition to a massive 40,2% year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to January 2021 in Europe (28,7%), China (24,4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (21,0%) and Japan (18,9%).


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: malckey@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing


Further reading:

From the editor's desk: A thing no one wanted will happen soon, probably
Technews Publishing News
The transition away from analog TV signals is both sensible and necessary, but the TV-watching public are not the ones invested in the change.

Read more...
Dataweek is recruiting for deputy editor position
Technews Publishing News
Technews Publishing, a business-to-business technical publisher, is looking for a half-day, full-time deputy editor for the publication Dataweek – South Africa’s leading electronics and communications ...

Read more...
Dataweek is recruiting for deputy editor position
Technews Publishing News
Technews Publishing, a business-to-business technical publisher, is looking for a half-day, full-time deputy editor for the publication Dataweek – South Africa’s leading electronics and communications ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Hurrying up, waiting or clinging on for dear life?
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice News
It seems like forever since companies in the local industry have got together and formed an association that’s all about changing things for the betterment of its members and the industry at large, rather than labouring on individually to maintain ‘business as usual’.

Read more...
Electronics News Digest
Technews Publishing News
Overseas    Business Analog Devices delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue, carried by momentum across all end markets and geographies. The first quarter of the company’s 2022 fiscal ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Automotive electronics, batteries and second lives
Technews Publishing News
Electronics form an integral part of modern motor vehicles and the extent to which electronic systems are relied on, as well as their quantity and complexity, is growing relentlessly. In 2020, electronic ...

Read more...
Obituary: Steven James Meyer
January 1957 - January 2022
Technews Publishing News
It is with deep sadness and shock that we announce the sudden death of SA Instrumentation & Control Editor, Steven Meyer. Steven joined Technews in October 2007 in the position of Deputy Editor. His ...

Read more...
Nvidia trails AMD 0-1 in early-2022 acquisitions but still rules the roost
Technews Publishing News
AMD has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with its acquisition of Xilinx, a vaunted name in the semiconductor industry for such notable achievements as inventing the first commercially-viable ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Weather forecast – partly sunny, moderately windy, opportunities on horizon
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice News
Be it wind or solar, new business is on the horizon for the South African manufacturing sector to support REI4P, and new opportunities are in the offing for companies including those in the electronics industry.

Read more...
Electronics News Digest
Electronic News Digest
Overseas    Business Microchip Technology announced the acquisition of Tekron International Limited, a global leader in providing high-precision GPS and atomic clock time-keeping technologies and solutions ...

Read more...










