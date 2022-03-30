Events
DesignCon
5-7 April 2022
California, USA
Premier high-speed communications and system design conference offering industry-critical engineering education, an expertly curated 14-track conference created by engineers for engineers, exhibits with hundreds of new products and technologies and networking opportunities with high-calibre industry professionals.
Register at www.designcon.com
SMTconnect
10-12 May 2022
Nuremberg, Germany
In line with its motto ‘Manufacturing together’, SMTconnect provides an ideal setting for sharing ideas within the electronics manufacturing community, developing tailored solutions for electronic assemblies and systems, laying the groundwork for business deals and improving skills.
Register at https://smt.mesago.com/events/en.html
Hannover Messe
30 May-2 June 2022
Hannover, Germany
With its focus on digitalisation and sustainability, the show aims to stimulate innovative and efficient approaches to production and climate protection. This year’s edition runs over four days due to the Hannover Exhibition Centre’s full event calendar in June, but will resume its normal five-day schedule in 2023.
Register at www.hannovermesse.de/en
Embedded World
21-23 June 2022
Nuremberg, Germany
Whether it’s the safety of electronic systems, distributed intelligence, the Internet-of-Things or e-mobility and energy efficiency, this event provides a chance to discover the innovations of the embedded sector, meet experts and win new customers. It covers everything from components, modules and complete systems to operating systems, hardware, software and services.
Register at www.embedded-world.de/en
productronica China
13-15 July 2022
Shanghai, China
Exhibition covering electronics manufacturing, SMT, automation, wire harness manufacturing, printed electronics and adhesives. Supported by forums, conferences, presentations of application examples and panel discussions.
Register at www.productronica-china.com/en/
Events
Events
Events
Events
Events
