Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Trax factory helped ensure PCB supply over Chinese New Year

30 March 2022 News

Every year during the Chinese New Year celebrations, keeping the electronics manufacturing supply chain going is a challenge, but this year ICAPE Group could rely on ICAPE-Trax, its new printed circuit board (PCB) factory in South Africa, to ensure smooth running of its operations.

Over the course of more than two decades, ICAPE Group has been bulding a strong network of factories and control processes to supply its customers with the best quality standards in the market, with a logistics chain optimised to deliver more than 32 million PCB and technical parts around the world, each month. However, this perfect plan becomes challenging over the Chinese New Year period. “The key for smooth running of operations is good preparation and it is recommended to anticipate orders to prevent disruptions in the supply chain,” according to an ICAPE statement. “This year, ICAPE Group offered a new option for its customers and it worked out very well.”

ICAPE Group’s 2021 acquisition of Trax, its first PCB factory in South Africa, was part of a two-pronged strategy. The first objective was to develop its activities on the African continent, which it sees as a promising sector and the second is being able to offer an additional production plant option to its customers, to prevent any shortages or other difficulties that might be faced in the Asian region.

The recent Chinese New Year celebration was handled with better efficiency this time around, as customers from Europe and the USA benefited from the South African plant, as Thomas Chea, ICAPE Group’s executive vice president for Asia Pacific and Africa explained: “Every year, we face the same situation with the New Year break in China. We are used to managing it, but with the addition of Trax in our organisation, it was a real upgrade for our customers. We were able to meet their requests with a shorter lead time compared to previous years, while ensuring the same level of control and quality thank to Trax, which benefits from ICAPE Group’s long experience and processes.”

This full-scale test was successfully passed and ICAPE is enthusiastic about what this will mean for its customers in the near future. “Theoretically, the project was interesting and we were able to enact it for the first time this year, with excellent results. This is very satisfying and we can now plan for next year with the highest level of confidence in being able to supply our customers without any disruption,” Chea concluded.

For more information contact ICAPE-Trax, +27 21 712 5011.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 712 5011
Fax: +27 21 712 5798
Email: anton@trax.co.za
www: www.trax.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about TraX Interconnect


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New resource site for Mouser’s popular podcast series
News
A new resource site has come online, dedicated to Mouser Electronics’ engaging podcast episodes. The site features all episodes from the Empowering Innovation Together podcast series, The Tech Between ...

Read more...
What can sport teach us about MRO procurement?
RS Components (SA) News
Just like triathlon transitions, if you don’t respect the details and aren’t supportive about making manufacturing flexible, as a supplier you aren’t contributing to your customers’ success.

Read more...
Record-seeking sailboat uses Fischer Connectors for sensor data transmission
News Interconnection
The boat is setting out to reach a speed of 80 knots powered only by the wind, and thereby break the long-standing world sailing speed record of 65,45 knots.

Read more...
Mouser again sponsors FIRST Robotics Competition
News
Mouser Electronics announced its continued sponsorship of the FIRST Robotics Competition, which inspires innovation and fosters well-rounded life capabilities in tens of thousands of young people every ...

Read more...
Avnet Abacus celebrates fiftieth anniversary
Avnet Abacus News
In March 2022, Avnet Abacus, one of Europe’s leading distributors of interconnect, passive, electromechanical, power supply, energy storage, wireless and sensor products and a regional business unit of ...

Read more...
New sales director for Comtest Group
Comtest News
Armed with a BCom degree in marketing management from the University of Pretoria, Jannie Dirks was recently appointed to the board of the Comtest Group of companies and will be focusing his attention ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: A thing no one wanted will happen soon, probably
Technews Publishing News
The transition away from analog TV signals is both sensible and necessary, but the TV-watching public are not the ones invested in the change.

Read more...
Mouser again sponsors ‘Create the Future Design Contest’
News
Mouser Electronics announced its sponsorship of the 20th ‘Create the Future Design Contest’, a global challenge to engineers and innovators around the world to design ‘the next great thing’. Mouser, which ...

Read more...
MTN to spend R700 million on rural KZN infrastructure
News
MTN SA is investing to modernise existing infrastructure and deploy new network infrastructure across the KwaZulu-Natal province. The R700 million investment, which is in addition to the R500 million ...

Read more...
Local manufacturer’s military vehicle navigation system lands major contracts
ETION Create News
Using an inertial measurement unit comprising several aids, including an advanced algorithm, the CheetahNAV provides vehicle crews with outstanding situational awareness.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved