Open-frame 100 W power supplies

The FCB100 series of AC-DC power supplies from XP Power is certified to medical (including BF), ITE and household standards for Class I and II operation (no ground connection). With Class B conducted and radiated emissions in both Class I and Class II configurations and supporting both convection- and fan-cooled applications, the open-frame modules are ideal for medical, home healthcare, test and measurement, broadcasting, networking, communications and other industrial equipment.
All models in the FCB100 series accept a wide operating input voltage range of 80 to 264 V AC, supporting worldwide compatibility and home healthcare applications and have a no-load power consumption of less than 0,3 W. A choice of six standard output voltages is available: 12 V, 15 V, 19 V, 24 V, 36 V and 48 V DC.
The FCB100 series operates in ambient temperatures from -25°C to +70°C. With external forced-air cooling, the units deliver 100 W at up to +50°C, derating linearly to 50 W at +70°C. The units can be convection-cooled for low audible noise, delivering 80/85 W at up to +50°C, with linear derating to 40/45 W at +70°C, depending on the model. The open-frame models measure 101,6 x 50,8 x 31,8 mm and weigh 160 g. In addition, they include overvoltage, overload, short circuit and overtemperature protection as standard.
AMOLED power management IC Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With ...
Read more...Monolithic white LED driver NuVision Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Monolithic Power Systems’ MP2341 is a 24 V, monolithic, synchronous, rectified, step-down switch-mode white LED (WLED) driver with built-in power MOSFETs and a synchronous rectifier switch. It can achieve ...
Read more...Heavy-duty incremental and absolute encoders Vepac Electronics
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Wachendorff Automation now offers a heavy-duty variant, in a very compact 36 mm design, as part of its range of incremental encoders in the WDGP series, as well as absolute encoders in the WDGA series. ...
Read more...50 W GaN flyback converter Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STMicroelectronics VIPerGaN50 simplifies building single-switch flyback converters up to 50 W and integrates a 650 V gallium-nitride (GaN) power transistor for enhanced energy efficiency and miniaturisation.
...
Read more...3,3 kV SiC MOSFETs and Schottky barrier diodes EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
System designers of traction power units (TPUs), auxiliary power units (APUs), solid-state transformers (SSTs), industrial motor drives and energy infrastructure solutions require high-voltage switching ...
Read more...XP Power boosts HV offering with German acquisitions Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power, one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of critical power solutions to the electronics industry, has acquired the German firms FuG Elektronik GmbH (FuG) and Guth High Voltage ...
Read more...Semi-regulated, isolated DC/DC converter NuVision Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Monolithic Power Systems’ MID1W0505A is a semi-regulated, isolated DC/DC converter that can support between 4,5 V and 5,5 V input voltage and up to 1 W of output power across a -40°C to +125°C operating ...
Read more...Triacs with high noise immunity Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ T-series triacs are designed for the ever-increasing number of AC loads in appliance control. These AC appliance switches meet both the immunity and high-commutation needs of such ...