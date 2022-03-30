Open-frame 100 W power supplies

30 March 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The FCB100 series of AC-DC power supplies from XP Power is certified to medical (including BF), ITE and household standards for Class I and II operation (no ground connection). With Class B conducted and radiated emissions in both Class I and Class II configurations and supporting both convection- and fan-cooled applications, the open-frame modules are ideal for medical, home healthcare, test and measurement, broadcasting, networking, communications and other industrial equipment.

All models in the FCB100 series accept a wide operating input voltage range of 80 to 264 V AC, supporting worldwide compatibility and home healthcare applications and have a no-load power consumption of less than 0,3 W. A choice of six standard output voltages is available: 12 V, 15 V, 19 V, 24 V, 36 V and 48 V DC.

The FCB100 series operates in ambient temperatures from -25°C to +70°C. With external forced-air cooling, the units deliver 100 W at up to +50°C, derating linearly to 50 W at +70°C. The units can be convection-cooled for low audible noise, delivering 80/85 W at up to +50°C, with linear derating to 40/45 W at +70°C, depending on the model. The open-frame models measure 101,6 x 50,8 x 31,8 mm and weigh 160 g. In addition, they include overvoltage, overload, short circuit and overtemperature protection as standard.

