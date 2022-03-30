The StreamCorder-HD-SDI is an intelligent, standalone, H.264 streaming solution that accepts an HD-SDI input at up to 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second and encodes and streams it over 100/1000 Mbps Ethernet. The single-board solution is ideal for demanding applications in military, communications, transportation, mining and energy industries.
The flexible streaming engine can stream the compressed video direct from the on-board Ethernet port as well as save directly to local storage for later retrieval. Stereo audio embedded in the input HD-SDI source can also be captured and streamed, synchronised with the video.
Designed for mobile, UAS and Vetronix applications, the StreamCorder-HD-SDI supports extraction of KLV (MSB 0605.3 compliant) embedded data contained within the HD-SDI signal that can be synchronised and streamed with the compressed video.
The board also features an optional on-board CAN interface, 3-axis accelerometer, high-sensitivity GPS receiver, altimeter and 3-axis digital magnetometer (e-compass). These can integrate with other vehicle systems and data from these sources can be used as metadata embedded within the video and streamed to clients or saved for later analysis.
The StreamCorder-HD-SDI is an intelligent standalone device with its own on-board CPU and does not require a host CPU or any driver or OS software. For mechanical convenience, the module can be mounted on a PCIe/104 stack without consuming host CPU resources.
