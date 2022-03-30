Discrete GaAs pHEMT die covering DC to GHz

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QPD2018D from Qorvo is a discrete, 180 micron GaAs pHEMT transistor (pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor) that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It provides a gain of 14 dB with a power-added efficiency of 55% and has a noise figure of 1 dB.

This transistor is designed using Qorvo's standard 0,25 µm power pHEMT production process which leverages advanced techniques to optimise microwave power and efficiency at high drain-bias operating conditions. It is available as a die that measures 0,41 x 0,34 x 0,10 mm with a silicon nitride protective overcoat that provides environmental robustness and scratch protection.

The QPD2018D is ideal for use in communications, radar, point-to-point radio and satellite communications applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

