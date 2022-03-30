Temperature-compensated LNA in rugged aluminium housing

Pasternack Enterprises’ PE15A5101 is a temperature-compensated low-noise amplifier (LNA) that operates from 0,5 to 4 GHz. It provides a small signal gain of more than 35 dB with a noise figure of less than 4,5 dB and has a P1dB of 21 dBm. The LNA utilises PIN-diode compensation circuitry that adjusts gain levels as the device is exposed to temperature variations. It requires a DC supply from 12 to 15 V and consumes 350 mA of current.
The amplifier is available in a rugged aluminium module that measures 41,15 x 20,32 x 10,16 mm and has SMA female connectors. It is suitable for use in aerospace and defence, test and measurement, microwave radio systems, military and commercial communication systems, research and development, RF front ends, satcom, wireless communications and unmanned systems.
