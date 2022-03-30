Avnet Silica gains access to Octavo’s advanced SiP technology

Avnet Silica has added advanced SiP (system-in-package) technology to its portfolio via a distribution agreement with Octavo Systems, a leading provider of innovative high-quality SiP solutions.

The industry is increasingly seeing a transition from system-on-chip (SoC) integration to new and innovative SiP methodologies. Employing standardised SiP devices in electronics designs across a wide variety of different applications can simplify the design and development process and speed the time to market. For example, it can deliver benefits including a significant reduction in board real estate and bills-of-material (BOM) cost, along with a much-simplified supply chain, with the number of discrete parts decreasing from potentially up to 150 components down to a single device.

A key element of the agreement is exclusivity for Avnet Silica – and worldwide exclusivity for Avnet – for the Xilinx-based OSDZU3 SiP family from Octavo. The OSDZU3 SiP family includes Xilinx’s single-package XCZU3 Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoC, which integrates a ZU3 multiprocessor plus up to 16 GB of LPDDR4 memory, power management circuitry and other necessary components. The device’s highly flexible integration means it takes up less than half the space of a discrete solution, while also providing fast access to I/O and the ability to take advantage of all the power modes of the ZU3. In addition, the agreement provides access to many other advanced SiP devices across the whole of the Octavo portfolio.

