Managed Ethernet switches with IP67 protection

Managed switches for field installation with IP65/IP66/IP67 degrees of protection come in the form of the FL Switch 2600 and 2700 from Phoenix Contact. They extend the range of the FL Switch 2000 product family and simplify the integration of distributed sensors, actuators, cameras and I/O stations on a network.
Their narrow design means they can be installed in many mounting locations, while flexible M12 connection technology allows users to select between using the classic M12 connector with screw connection and the M12 push-pull fast-locking system from Phoenix Contact. The large range of functions and versatile configuration options, for example via a mode button or microSD card, round out the range of new versions.
