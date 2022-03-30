Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Managed Ethernet switches with IP67 protection

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Managed switches for field installation with IP65/IP66/IP67 degrees of protection come in the form of the FL Switch 2600 and 2700 from Phoenix Contact. They extend the range of the FL Switch 2000 product family and simplify the integration of distributed sensors, actuators, cameras and I/O stations on a network.

Their narrow design means they can be installed in many mounting locations, while flexible M12 connection technology allows users to select between using the classic M12 connector with screw connection and the M12 push-pull fast-locking system from Phoenix Contact. The large range of functions and versatile configuration options, for example via a mode button or microSD card, round out the range of new versions.

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200, sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za, www.phoenixcontact.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Fax: +27 11 793 4403
Email: info@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Access serial devices on the go
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...

Read more...
NB-IoT/2G peripheral development board
Dizzy Enterprises Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MikroElektronika has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, environmental monitoring ...

Read more...
Secure authenticator simplifies IoT device security
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors has announced a new device in its EdgeLock secure authenticator family, designed with the flexibility, adaptability and versatility needed to help ensure security across multiple standards ...

Read more...
Reliable interface for the blind plugging of modular connections
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
The new docking frames of the Phoenix Contact Heavycon product family enable the time-saving installation and maintenance of push-in systems and other applications in which the interfaces cannot be seen.

Read more...
Range of passive and active antennas
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast ...

Read more...
Discrete GaAs pHEMT die covering DC to GHz
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPD2018D from Qorvo is a discrete, 180 micron GaAs pHEMT transistor (pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor) that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It provides a gain of 14 dB with a power-added ...

Read more...
Temperature-compensated LNA in rugged aluminium housing
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack Enterprises’ PE15A5101 is a temperature-compensated low-noise amplifier (LNA) that operates from 0,5 to 4 GHz. It provides a small signal gain of more than 35 dB with a noise figure of less ...

Read more...
Bluetooth indoor positioning antenna board for commercial end-products
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ANT-B10 antenna board for Bluetooth direction finding and indoor positioning applications has been unveiled by u-blox. Designed for integration into commercial end-products, the board enables low-power, ...

Read more...
Outdoor housings for space-critical applications
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
New outdoor housings with an installation depth of 80 mm extend the portfolio of the ECS range of outdoor housings from Phoenix Contact. The smaller design allows device dimensions that are 75% more ...

Read more...
Dual-band GNSS receiver
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Featuring a multi-constellation receiver supporting dual GNSS bands concurrently, Quectel’s LC79H can work on L1 and L5 bands for GPS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS satellites and the L1 band for GLONASS. ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved