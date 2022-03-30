Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

What can sport teach us about MRO procurement?

30 March 2022 News

By Brian Andrew, managing director for sub-Saharan Africa, RS Components South Africa.

Being an avid triathlete and sportsperson, I often find parallels between sport and business. For example, triathletes don’t only train for the three main disciplines. They need to focus on the transitions as well, such as getting out of your wetsuit and onto your bike as quickly as possible.


Brian Andrew.

Have you ever tried getting out of a tight-fitting wetsuit after a long swim? It’s something I am still working on, but it already shaves valuable time off the main events. It’s also a frugal way to gain an edge: instead of paying R14 539,90 to get my bike 100 grams lighter, I could easily lose another kilogram or two by adjusting my diet. That weight reduction can cut valuable seconds from my bike leg.

In business, this is called marginal gains. It has its roots in the Japanese word ‘kaizen’, meaning ‘continuous improvement’. It’s a philosophy that states that change, no matter how big or small, is for the better. This was touted as the reason for the success of the British cycling team, according to their coach, Dave Brailsford. He took the team, and British cycling as a whole, to some of the best results in the Olympics as well as the Tour de France.

In triathlon and any other high-performance sport, the difference between winning and not can be a couple of seconds. Those transitions between swimming, biking and running are the thin wedges that widen the opportunity for victory. In business, particularly manufacturing, marginal gains hold the same promise of staying ahead of the competition. This is most evident in MRO procurement.

MRO procurement creates the winning lead

Collectively, manufacturers make MROP purchases: maintenance, repair, operations and production. These can be split into two categories: direct and indirect goods.

Direct goods fall under production. These form parts of a final product, such as the screen on a smartphone or the battery in a notebook. This definition can also include raw materials that go into the production process to create the final product. On average, direct goods account for 75% of the value of MROP purchases.

Indirect materials are part of MRO. These are consumed in the process of manufacturing products. It could be solvent to clean machinery, a replacement switch on the production line, even a new screwdriver or light bulb on the factory floor. Even though such bits and bobs only account for a quarter of the value of MROP purchases, they total, on average, 80% of the transaction volume.

This makes the MRO part of the equation ripe for marginal gains. But many companies don’t take advantage of that. Why? It’s because they don’t distinguish the two at a price and discount level.

Find marginal gains with the right partner

Commodities are easier to plan since you can anticipate production requirements and schedule demands. Like the main disciplines of a triathlon, you can apply a lot of forward-thinking. But when things are in a pinch – when you must change to cycling shoes or when a display breaks – you need to act quickly. In that scenario, the driving concern is not price but overcoming the barrier, often at any cost. Instead of losing a few kilograms, I buy a much more expensive bike. But did I really gain as much as I could have?

Indirect goods are unpredictable. In most cases, the product may not have been bought before or it might have been purchased years earlier. That makes negotiating on price a challenge. Why would a supplier commit to discounts and low prices without the customer committing to a certain volume or predictability in demand – which they cannot? Yet if this synergy isn’t struck, many marginal gains stay out of reach.

What is the solution? MRO procurement should be a multi-stakeholder approach; a combination of strategies each delivering a small cost saving. Those marginal gains add up and could deliver up to a 35% cost saving. This requires a partner that you can collaborate with to uncover such benefits.

The best supplier is not just one that can compete on price but one that understands the importance of gains made through good delivery channels. For example, they can provide digital order platforms that your staff, through vetted channels, can easily access for immediate order satisfaction.

Not all suppliers can do this. They are still happy to treat customers’ emergencies as lucrative opportunities. But that approach means they don’t walk the road with their customers, and it certainly doesn’t help realise marginal gains in the MRO space. It frankly also doesn’t show respect for the discipline of modern manufacturing.

Just like triathlon transitions, if you don’t respect the details and aren’t supportive about making manufacturing flexible, as a supplier you aren’t contributing to your customers’ success. For MRO procurement, this should be an absolute requirement for their supplier partners.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New resource site for Mouser’s popular podcast series
News
A new resource site has come online, dedicated to Mouser Electronics’ engaging podcast episodes. The site features all episodes from the Empowering Innovation Together podcast series, The Tech Between ...

Read more...
Record-seeking sailboat uses Fischer Connectors for sensor data transmission
News Interconnection
The boat is setting out to reach a speed of 80 knots powered only by the wind, and thereby break the long-standing world sailing speed record of 65,45 knots.

Read more...
Mouser again sponsors FIRST Robotics Competition
News
Mouser Electronics announced its continued sponsorship of the FIRST Robotics Competition, which inspires innovation and fosters well-rounded life capabilities in tens of thousands of young people every ...

Read more...
Avnet Abacus celebrates fiftieth anniversary
Avnet Abacus News
In March 2022, Avnet Abacus, one of Europe’s leading distributors of interconnect, passive, electromechanical, power supply, energy storage, wireless and sensor products and a regional business unit of ...

Read more...
New sales director for Comtest Group
Comtest News
Armed with a BCom degree in marketing management from the University of Pretoria, Jannie Dirks was recently appointed to the board of the Comtest Group of companies and will be focusing his attention ...

Read more...
Trax factory helped ensure PCB supply over Chinese New Year
TraX Interconnect News
Every year during the Chinese New Year celebrations, keeping the electronics manufacturing supply chain going is a challenge, but this year ICAPE Group could rely on ICAPE-Trax, its new printed circuit ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: A thing no one wanted will happen soon, probably
Technews Publishing News
The transition away from analog TV signals is both sensible and necessary, but the TV-watching public are not the ones invested in the change.

Read more...
Mouser again sponsors ‘Create the Future Design Contest’
News
Mouser Electronics announced its sponsorship of the 20th ‘Create the Future Design Contest’, a global challenge to engineers and innovators around the world to design ‘the next great thing’. Mouser, which ...

Read more...
MTN to spend R700 million on rural KZN infrastructure
News
MTN SA is investing to modernise existing infrastructure and deploy new network infrastructure across the KwaZulu-Natal province. The R700 million investment, which is in addition to the R500 million ...

Read more...
Local manufacturer’s military vehicle navigation system lands major contracts
ETION Create News
Using an inertial measurement unit comprising several aids, including an advanced algorithm, the CheetahNAV provides vehicle crews with outstanding situational awareness.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved