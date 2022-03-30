Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Record-seeking sailboat uses Fischer Connectors for sensor data transmission

30 March 2022 News Interconnection

The carbon-fibre SP80 boat looks like a Formula 1 car combined with a fighter jet, designed specially to glide on the water, featuring a super-ventilating triangular hydrofoil and towed by a huge kite wing. “Several projects are in the running to break the long-standing world sailing speed record,” says Mayeul van den Broek, CEO of the SP80 startup based in Renens near Lausanne, Switzerland and created in 2019 by a team of engineers and students from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL).

The boat is setting out to reach a speed of 80 knots (148,16 km/h) powered only by the wind and thereby break the long-standing world sailing speed record of 65,45 knots (121,21 km/h) set in 2012.


“This technological adventure is fascinating, as we’re confronted with extremely challenging physical laws. That’s why our international team of nearly 50 people, some of whom are now finalising the innovative design of our boat which is being built in Persico Marine’s shipyard in Italy, is anxious to get the very best in terms of data transmission performance and reliability. These technical requirements are crucial when it comes to interconnecting the various sensors with which our boat and its pilot will be equipped during the launch and the boat’s enhancement runs scheduled for the end of the year and the record-breaking event scheduled for next year.”

The data collected by the multiple sensors and loggers monitoring the boat’s structure and the pilot’s performance will be transferred through the connectors, associated cables and electronic solutions of Fischer Connectors, the Swiss-headquartered supplier of high-performance connectivity solutions that are world-renowned for their ruggedness and resistance to demanding operating conditions such as marine and underwater, defence and security, medical and test and measurement.


“The technology partnership with Fischer Connectors is a logical step forward in our record-breaking ambition,” explains van den Broek. “The innovations we’re putting in place to enhance our boat’s aerodynamics above water and minimise the friction of its hull and foil under water need to be monitored during the boat’s development phase as well as during the speed run itself. To ensure the efficient transfer of these monitoring data, we need a solutions provider that has not only expertise in signal integrity and data transmission and management, but also an holistic approach to electronic systems in order to provide the end-to-end connectivity solutions required for our sensing system.”

During the design phase, sensors are used to improve and control the robustness of the high-performance materials (carbon, titanium and stainless steel) of the boat’s structure. Thanks to the design of the super-ventilated foil, stability is optimised and the impact of cavitation – a phenomenon in which water starts boiling around foils at extreme velocities, slowing the boat down – is avoided. During the speed run, data are collected from the various electronic modules and control sensors directly integrated into the boat and from the monitoring-sensor communications between the pilot and the technical crew on shore, including biometric data transferred through sensors worn on the pilot’s body, such as vital signs and security parameters.

“The SP80 project is exciting and inspiring,” says Fischer Connectors’ CEO Jonathan Brossard, “as it combines innovation and performance to push the boundaries of physical laws thanks to unique solutions and daring concepts. One member of the SP80 R&D; team is part of our own R&D; centre, making the exchange of expertise all the more efficient and easier. We look forward to discovering the technological breakthroughs on which the SP80 team is working and which Fischer Connectors is proud to support.”

The final design of the boat for the record will be revealed to the public in spring (European) 2022. The launching of the boat will take place at the end of 2022, while the first tests are scheduled in the south of France for the spring or autumn of 2023 – the two periods of the year that offer the best weather conditions for sailing.

For more information visit www.sp80.ch or www.fischerconnectors.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New resource site for Mouser’s popular podcast series
News
A new resource site has come online, dedicated to Mouser Electronics’ engaging podcast episodes. The site features all episodes from the Empowering Innovation Together podcast series, The Tech Between ...

Read more...
What can sport teach us about MRO procurement?
RS Components (SA) News
Just like triathlon transitions, if you don’t respect the details and aren’t supportive about making manufacturing flexible, as a supplier you aren’t contributing to your customers’ success.

Read more...
Mouser again sponsors FIRST Robotics Competition
News
Mouser Electronics announced its continued sponsorship of the FIRST Robotics Competition, which inspires innovation and fosters well-rounded life capabilities in tens of thousands of young people every ...

Read more...
Avnet Abacus celebrates fiftieth anniversary
Avnet Abacus News
In March 2022, Avnet Abacus, one of Europe’s leading distributors of interconnect, passive, electromechanical, power supply, energy storage, wireless and sensor products and a regional business unit of ...

Read more...
New sales director for Comtest Group
Comtest News
Armed with a BCom degree in marketing management from the University of Pretoria, Jannie Dirks was recently appointed to the board of the Comtest Group of companies and will be focusing his attention ...

Read more...
Trax factory helped ensure PCB supply over Chinese New Year
TraX Interconnect News
Every year during the Chinese New Year celebrations, keeping the electronics manufacturing supply chain going is a challenge, but this year ICAPE Group could rely on ICAPE-Trax, its new printed circuit ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: A thing no one wanted will happen soon, probably
Technews Publishing News
The transition away from analog TV signals is both sensible and necessary, but the TV-watching public are not the ones invested in the change.

Read more...
Mouser again sponsors ‘Create the Future Design Contest’
News
Mouser Electronics announced its sponsorship of the 20th ‘Create the Future Design Contest’, a global challenge to engineers and innovators around the world to design ‘the next great thing’. Mouser, which ...

Read more...
MTN to spend R700 million on rural KZN infrastructure
News
MTN SA is investing to modernise existing infrastructure and deploy new network infrastructure across the KwaZulu-Natal province. The R700 million investment, which is in addition to the R500 million ...

Read more...
Local manufacturer’s military vehicle navigation system lands major contracts
ETION Create News
Using an inertial measurement unit comprising several aids, including an advanced algorithm, the CheetahNAV provides vehicle crews with outstanding situational awareness.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved