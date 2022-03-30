Heavy-duty incremental and absolute encoders

Wachendorff Automation now offers a heavy-duty variant, in a very compact 36 mm design, as part of its range of incremental encoders in the WDGP series, as well as absolute encoders in the WDGA series. This version is characterised by a very high bearing load of 300 N axial and radial, as well as the increased protection class of IP69K. This makes these encoders fit for high-pressure/steam jet cleaning. They are specially designed for applications in harsh environments such as mobile machinery, in the food industry or even car washes.
The WDGP36J incremental encoder counts up to 16 384 pulses, has a high output frequency up to 1 MHz, and comes with reverse polarity protection and short-circuit protection from 4,75 V DC to 32 V DC.
The WDGA36J absolute encoder supports CANopen and is equipped with maintenance-free and environmentally friendly EnDra technology. Capable pf single-turn (16-bit) and multi-turn (43-bit) operation, it integrates a two-colour LED as an indicator of its operating condition.
Open-frame 100 W power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The FCB100 series of AC-DC power supplies from XP Power is certified to medical (including BF), ITE and household standards for Class I and II operation (no ground connection). With Class B conducted ...
Read more...Ergonomic tuning knobs with illumination options Avnet Abacus
Switches, Relays & Keypads
With its new Control-Knobs range, OKW Gehäusesysteme offers an advanced range of tuning knobs as the central elements for menu-controlled interfaces. The soft-touch grip surface provides an easy hold, ...
Read more...XP Power boosts HV offering with German acquisitions Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power, one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of critical power solutions to the electronics industry, has acquired the German firms FuG Elektronik GmbH (FuG) and Guth High Voltage ...
Read more...Low-cost 60 W power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power has released a new series of low-profile 60 W AC-DC power supplies that are intended for use in a wide variety of cost-sensitive applications including IT equipment, industrial and domestic electronics, ...
Read more...Medical power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The AME series comprises of four models – AME400F, AME600F, AME800F and the AME1200F – together covering applications from 400 W to 1200 W. Each version can host independent output modules that can be ...
Read more...Wearable devices place new demands on electronics Vepac Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
It is clear that each application of wearable technology will have its own criteria in terms of performance, environment and expected use and in all cases a reliable and accurate response is required from the device.
Read more...IH soldering station handles micro components Vepac Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Using the principle of high-frequency induction heating (IH), Hakko’s FX-1003 soldering station’s micro hot tweezers boast four adjustable types of alignment (height, width, angle and length) to ensure ...
Read more...Auto-ranging benchtop and rackmount power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The programmable DC power supply family from Elektro-Automatik (EA) ranges in power from 80 W benchtop devices up to 30 kW in a single chassis. High power density units can be easily paralleled for up ...
Read more...Convection cooled 150 W and 300 W power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Cosel announced the addition of 150 W and 300 W free air convection cooled power supplies, the LHP150F and the LHP300F. Designed for industrial applications requiring high levels of safety, they are certified ...