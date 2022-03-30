Gen 3 PCIe board offers RF flexibility

30 March 2022 Computer/Embedded Technology

The Quartz Model 7053 is a high-performance, 8-channel A/D and D/A PCIe (PCI Express) board based on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC. The new Pentek board supports direct RF sampling using eight 5 GSps 14-bit ADCs and eight 10 GSps 14-bit DACs, both supporting analog signals up to 6 GHz.

Each data converter has built-in digital downconverters or upconverters with programmable decimation and interpolation up to 40x and independent tuning for increased RF flexibility and frequency planning. The Model 7053 is ideal for 5G and LTE wireless, SIGINT (signals intelligence), EW (electronic warfare), communications and radar applications. The board is supported by Navigator BSP, FDK and IP Library and comes in air-cooled and rugged conduction-cooled versions.

Applications for the Quartz Model 7053 include:

• High-bandwidth data streaming.

• Waveform signal generator.

• Multimode data acquisition system.

• Communication receiver and transmitter.

• Electronic warfare transponder.

• Analog I/O for digital recording and playback.

• Remote monitoring.

• Sensor interfaces.

• 5G development.

