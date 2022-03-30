Access serial devices on the go

RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging a laptop around. This means that even simple tasks, such as upgrading firmware, can be real chores – particularly if the device is in a remote or hard-to-reach place.
Tibbo's WebUSB boards make it easier and more convenient to work with RS-232 and RS-485 devices, especially in the field. The Web232 board features an integrated DB9 male connector, while the Web485 is equipped with a four-pin terminal block. On the other end, a single USB Type-C port powers the board and implements a data link with a user’s PC or Android device.
The boards are designed to work with WebUSB, an API developed by Google which enables the accessing of USB devices from Chrome and a few other browsers. This allows for the creation of USB-enabled web apps. For example, several Tibbo web apps utilise WebUSB to configure the company’s RS-485 Modbus sensors, also known as bus probes. This video shows how straightforward working with serial devices can be with a WebUSB board. In it, a Web485 board and an Android smartphone are used to poll a Bus Probe #05 flood/leak sensor.
Those who want to do more than just some routine maintenance or configuration, or need a full solution that can be deployed on a smartphone or tablet, have the possibility to build a customised web app – Tibbo supplies the WebSerial Library to simplify and speed up the development of web apps that use its WebUSB boards.
