New resource site for Mouser’s popular podcast series

30 March 2022 News

A new resource site has come online, dedicated to Mouser Electronics’ engaging podcast episodes. The site features all episodes from the Empowering Innovation Together podcast series, The Tech Between Us and will serve as a central repository for all future podcast episodes produced by Mouser. Listeners can access the resource site by visiting https://resources.mouser.com/podcasts.

The 2021 series of the award-winning Empowering Innovation Together programme launched The Tech Between Us podcast, which delivered in-depth discussions of seven of today’s most important technology topics. The 2021 series’ debut episode examined 5G technology through a discussion between Raymond Yin, Mouser's director of technical content and Dr Matthieu Bloch, associate professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Georgia Tech University. The two discussed the capabilities and impact of 5G wireless technology on a range of applications, including communications, robotics, manufacturing and automation.

In the most recent episode of The Tech Between Us, Yin was joined by Mark Himelstein, CTO of RISC-V International, for a lively discussion about the origin of the RISC-V open-source ISA. The two also explored new developments in the RISC-V specification and predictions about what’s in store for the future of the expanding ecosystem.

Mouser podcast episodes are also available through Alexa, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify and Mouser’s YouTube channel.





