Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

NB-IoT/2G peripheral development board

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

MikroElektronika has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, environmental monitoring and more. The board includes a cellular wireless communications module with integrated digital SIM (eSIM) delivering global data connectivity even in regions without the most modern communications infrastructure.

NB IoT 4 Click features the C1-RM from Cavli Wireless. This three-band NB-IoT/2G wireless communication module supports bands 3, 5 and 8 and mainly targets low-power data transmission applications. The module also supports the 3GPP Release 13 standard and meets almost all M2M requirements thanks to its miniature size. It has a standby power consumption of less than 1 mA and in deep sleep mode this can be as low as 5 µA. External interfaces, protocol stacks and a complete range of SMS and data transmission services are provided to meet client-side demands.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO at MikroElektronika: “This module is specially designed for countries with less than 100% NB-IoT coverage, enabling LPWAN deployments to be possible using 2G and then switching to NB-IoT when the network is ready. The integrated eSIM feature ensures that the module can be deployed worldwide.”

NB IoT 4 Click is supported by a mikroSDK-compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS socket.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 022 5323
Fax: 086 569 5965
Email: mail@dizzy.co.za
www: www.dizzy.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Dizzy Enterprises


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Access serial devices on the go
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...

Read more...
Secure authenticator simplifies IoT device security
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors has announced a new device in its EdgeLock secure authenticator family, designed with the flexibility, adaptability and versatility needed to help ensure security across multiple standards ...

Read more...
Managed Ethernet switches with IP67 protection
Phoenix Contact Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Managed switches for field installation with IP65/IP66/IP67 degrees of protection come in the form of the FL Switch 2600 and 2700 from Phoenix Contact.

Read more...
Range of passive and active antennas
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast ...

Read more...
Discrete GaAs pHEMT die covering DC to GHz
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPD2018D from Qorvo is a discrete, 180 micron GaAs pHEMT transistor (pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor) that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It provides a gain of 14 dB with a power-added ...

Read more...
Temperature-compensated LNA in rugged aluminium housing
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack Enterprises’ PE15A5101 is a temperature-compensated low-noise amplifier (LNA) that operates from 0,5 to 4 GHz. It provides a small signal gain of more than 35 dB with a noise figure of less ...

Read more...
Bluetooth indoor positioning antenna board for commercial end-products
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ANT-B10 antenna board for Bluetooth direction finding and indoor positioning applications has been unveiled by u-blox. Designed for integration into commercial end-products, the board enables low-power, ...

Read more...
Dual-band GNSS receiver
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Featuring a multi-constellation receiver supporting dual GNSS bands concurrently, Quectel’s LC79H can work on L1 and L5 bands for GPS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS satellites and the L1 band for GLONASS. ...

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6 transceiver supports 8x8 MIMO
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QT7860 from onsemi is a Wi-Fi 6 transceiver that operates from 5 to 7 GHz. It can support an 8Tx/8Rx chain for 8x8 MIMO or two independent 4x4 MIMO chains, for bandwidths of 20/40/80/160  MHz in both ...

Read more...
Secure MIFARE IC for limited-use applications
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors has announced the most secure member of its MIFARE Ultralight family. The MIFARE Ultralight AES uses standard AES authentication with Common Criteria EAL3+ security certification to ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved