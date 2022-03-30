NB-IoT/2G peripheral development board

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

MikroElektronika has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, environmental monitoring and more. The board includes a cellular wireless communications module with integrated digital SIM (eSIM) delivering global data connectivity even in regions without the most modern communications infrastructure.

NB IoT 4 Click features the C1-RM from Cavli Wireless. This three-band NB-IoT/2G wireless communication module supports bands 3, 5 and 8 and mainly targets low-power data transmission applications. The module also supports the 3GPP Release 13 standard and meets almost all M2M requirements thanks to its miniature size. It has a standby power consumption of less than 1 mA and in deep sleep mode this can be as low as 5 µA. External interfaces, protocol stacks and a complete range of SMS and data transmission services are provided to meet client-side demands.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO at MikroElektronika: “This module is specially designed for countries with less than 100% NB-IoT coverage, enabling LPWAN deployments to be possible using 2G and then switching to NB-IoT when the network is ready. The integrated eSIM feature ensures that the module can be deployed worldwide.”

NB IoT 4 Click is supported by a mikroSDK-compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS socket.

Credit(s)

Dizzy Enterprises





