Secure authenticator simplifies IoT device security

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

NXP Semiconductors has announced a new device in its EdgeLock secure authenticator family, designed with the flexibility, adaptability and versatility needed to help ensure security across multiple standards in various IoT ecosystems. The new EdgeLock A5000 is a scalable solution for authentication applications where security is crucial throughout the product lifecycle, including many IoT use cases, as well as smart city infrastructure and connected industrial equipment.

Authentication plays an important role within IoT ecosystems, verifying device identities during secure communication, assessing whether data comes from trustworthy sources, checking authenticity of product sub-components to ensure overall systems integrity, product safety and performance, or verifying the authenticity of a product or component. The EdgeLock A5000 is optimised for authentication implementations throughout the device lifecycle, helping to reduce R&D; efforts, simplify manufacturing and supply chain logistics and comply with high-level security and ecosystem standards.

Complementing NXP’s EdgeLock secure element family, which addresses more complex ecosystems that require multi-tenant security, updatability and crypto-agility, the EdgeLock secure authenticator family is designed to meet the increased demand for security in authentication applications. The A5000 provides a highly secure, Common Criteria EAL6+ AVA_VAN.5 (up to the OS) certified solution to enable authentication mechanisms. It is designed to work as a turnkey authentication plug-in with any type of microcontroller, microprocessor or connectivity platform, such as Wi-Fi SoCs.

The EdgeLock A5000 supports a wide temperature range (-40°C to +105°C), enabling it to be used in applications such as industrial equipment, smart city infrastructure components or appliances. It is accompanied by dedicated application guidelines and software examples for individual use cases, such as device authentication, cloud onboarding, inclusion in the Matter smart home ecosystem, smart metering, electric vehicle charging, Qi 1.3 wireless charging authentication, gaming and others. This allows developers to focus on the specific application implementation they need, while also providing them with a secure solution that can be easily scaled for different products within their ecosystem.

Furthermore, developers do not need to establish a complex and costly key management infrastructure to handle devices’ credentials when leveraging NXP secure infrastructure and services through EdgeLock 2GO. This includes EdgeLock 2GO Custom for creating custom ICs to support complex configurations or to comply with Qi 1.3 and Matter standards and EdgeLock 2GO Managed for managing credentials and multiple services, such as credential rotation, throughout the device lifecycle.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940 , capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





