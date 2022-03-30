AMOLED power management IC

30 March 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

STMicroelectronics’ new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With an input voltage range from 2,9 V to 4,8 V, the STMP30 contains three DC-DC converters to provide all the power rails needed for AMOLED displays in smartphones and other portable devices.

The 550 mA V OUT1 boost converter has an adjustable output voltage, unlike other devices that fix V OUT1 at 4,6 V. The voltage can be set between 4,6 V and 5,0 V, in 100 mV increments, to optimise display brightness for the lowest power consumption and best visibility under any conditions. The 5,0 V maximum setting allows the use of high-brightness mode (HBM) for best viewing in bright outdoor lighting.

The remaining two outputs are provided by a 550 mA single-phase buck-boost inverting converter, programmable from -0,8 V to -6,6&nbs;V and a 5,5 V to 7,9 V, 150 mA boost converter. The output voltages are programmed using the Single-Wire (S-Wire) protocol through external pins. The PMIC also receives S-Wire messages to operate the AMOLED in always-on display (AOD) mode, which improves user convenience by showing information on-screen continuously at very low power.

The PMIC has a true shutdown mode that helps maximise power savings, as well as safety features that include thermal protection, input under-voltage lockout and soft-start with inrush current limiting. In addition, the high-voltage outputs feature fast-discharge circuitry and offer short-circuit protection.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





