TI addresses power-management design challenges at APEC 2022
30 March 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments (TI) demonstrated at this year’s Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) how engineers can overcome some of their most pressing power-management design challenges. The company showcased the newest additions to its power-management portfolio and demonstrated system-level solutions for increasing power density, reducing electromagnetic interference (EMI), noise and quiescent current (IQ) and extending reliability.
TI debuted three new products at APEC 2022 to help engineers mitigate EMI and noise in their systems:
The 36 V, 3 A LMQ66430 and LMQ66430-Q1 buck converters integrate two input bypass capacitors and one bootstrap capacitor, enabling engineers to easily meet CISPR 25 Class 5 EMI standards while offering a minimal total solution size, low 1,5 µA quiescent current and reduced bills-of-material costs.
The TPS7A94 low-dropout (LDO) linear regulator combines very low noise of 0,46 µVRMS with a high power-supply rejection ratio, helping designers improve system accuracy and precision in highly sensitive applications such as medical equipment, wireless infrastructure and radar.
