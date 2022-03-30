Monolithic white LED driver

30 March 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Monolithic Power Systems’ MP2341 is a 24 V, monolithic, synchronous, rectified, step-down switch-mode white LED (WLED) driver with built-in power MOSFETs and a synchronous rectifier switch. It can achieve up to 2 A of continuous output current, with excellent load and line regulation.

A peak current control mode provides fast transient response, easy loop design and tight output regulation. Full protection features include cycle-by-cycle peak current limiting, output short-circuit protection, open LED protection and thermal shutdown.

The MP2341 requires a minimal number of readily available, standard external components and is available in a space-saving SOT583 package.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144 , gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com

Credit(s)

NuVision Electronics





