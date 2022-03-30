Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Monolithic white LED driver

30 March 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Monolithic Power Systems’ MP2341 is a 24 V, monolithic, synchronous, rectified, step-down switch-mode white LED (WLED) driver with built-in power MOSFETs and a synchronous rectifier switch. It can achieve up to 2 A of continuous output current, with excellent load and line regulation.

A peak current control mode provides fast transient response, easy loop design and tight output regulation. Full protection features include cycle-by-cycle peak current limiting, output short-circuit protection, open LED protection and thermal shutdown.

The MP2341 requires a minimal number of readily available, standard external components and is available in a space-saving SOT583 package.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: calim@nuvisionelec.co.za
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

AMOLED power management IC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With ...

Read more...
TI addresses power-management design challenges at APEC 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments (TI) demonstrated at this year’s Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) how engineers can overcome some of their most pressing power-management design challenges. The company showcased ...

Read more...
Open-frame 100 W power supplies
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The FCB100 series of AC-DC power supplies from XP Power is certified to medical (including BF), ITE and household standards for Class I and II operation (no ground connection). With Class B conducted ...

Read more...
50 W GaN flyback converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The STMicroelectronics VIPerGaN50 simplifies building single-switch flyback converters up to 50 W and integrates a 650 V gallium-nitride (GaN) power transistor for enhanced energy efficiency and miniaturisation.  ...

Read more...
3,3 kV SiC MOSFETs and Schottky barrier diodes
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
System designers of traction power units (TPUs), auxiliary power units (APUs), solid-state transformers (SSTs), industrial motor drives and energy infrastructure solutions require high-voltage switching ...

Read more...
Clean energy solutions manufactured locally
News Power Electronics / Power Management
Creslow’s clean energy storage systems operate either as a battery backup system in conjunction with an inverter, or as an off-grid system using an inverter and solar panels.

Read more...
XP Power boosts HV offering with German acquisitions
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power, one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of critical power solutions to the electronics industry, has acquired the German firms FuG Elektronik GmbH (FuG) and Guth High Voltage ...

Read more...
Semi-regulated, isolated DC/DC converter
NuVision Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Monolithic Power Systems’ MID1W0505A is a semi-regulated, isolated DC/DC converter that can support between 4,5 V and 5,5 V input voltage and up to 1 W of output power across a -40°C to +125°C operating ...

Read more...
Triacs with high noise immunity
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ T-series triacs are designed for the ever-increasing number of AC loads in appliance control. These AC appliance switches meet both the immunity and high-commutation needs of such ...

Read more...
Low-cost 60 W power supplies
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power has released a new series of low-profile 60 W AC-DC power supplies that are intended for use in a wide variety of cost-sensitive applications including IT equipment, industrial and domestic electronics, ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved