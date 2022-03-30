Monolithic white LED driver

Monolithic Power Systems’ MP2341 is a 24 V, monolithic, synchronous, rectified, step-down switch-mode white LED (WLED) driver with built-in power MOSFETs and a synchronous rectifier switch. It can achieve up to 2 A of continuous output current, with excellent load and line regulation.
A peak current control mode provides fast transient response, easy loop design and tight output regulation. Full protection features include cycle-by-cycle peak current limiting, output short-circuit protection, open LED protection and thermal shutdown.
The MP2341 requires a minimal number of readily available, standard external components and is available in a space-saving SOT583 package.
AMOLED power management IC Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics' new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With ...
Open-frame 100 W power supplies Vepac Electronics
The FCB100 series of AC-DC power supplies from XP Power is certified to medical (including BF), ITE and household standards for Class I and II operation (no ground connection). With Class B conducted ...
50 W GaN flyback converter Altron Arrow
The STMicroelectronics VIPerGaN50 simplifies building single-switch flyback converters up to 50 W and integrates a 650 V gallium-nitride (GaN) power transistor for enhanced energy efficiency and miniaturisation.
...
3,3 kV SiC MOSFETs and Schottky barrier diodes EBV Electrolink
System designers of traction power units (TPUs), auxiliary power units (APUs), solid-state transformers (SSTs), industrial motor drives and energy infrastructure solutions require high-voltage switching ...
XP Power boosts HV offering with German acquisitions Vepac Electronics
XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power solutions to the electronics industry, has acquired the German firms FuG Elektronik GmbH (FuG) and Guth High Voltage ...
Semi-regulated, isolated DC/DC converter NuVision Electronics
Monolithic Power Systems' MID1W0505A is a semi-regulated, isolated DC/DC converter that can support between 4,5 V and 5,5 V input voltage and up to 1 W of output power across a -40°C to +125°C operating ...
Triacs with high noise immunity Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics' T-series triacs are designed for the ever-increasing number of AC loads in appliance control. These AC appliance switches meet both the immunity and high-commutation needs of such ...
Low-cost 60 W power supplies Vepac Electronics
XP Power has released a new series of low-profile 60 W AC-DC power supplies that are intended for use in a wide variety of cost-sensitive applications including IT equipment, industrial and domestic electronics, ...