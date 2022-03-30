Miniature, locking connector system for Mil/Aero

30 March 2022 Interconnection

SMPM-Lock is the smallest connector on the market with a locking system, according to its manufacturer, Radiall. The connector features electrical performance up to 65 GHz and provides a safe connection in environments subjected to mechanical shock and high vibrations.

Radiall designed this micro-miniature product to answer customers’ demands for small connectors that provide security and performance. Made with the SMPM interface, the company has added a locking nut and a locking ring to secure connections in any type of installation, even in the tightest spaces. The length of this product has been reduced by over 40% compared to the SMP-Lock system and the right-angle plug version saves yet more space. The choice of a jack with a limited detent interface gives assurance when the plug is connected, as well as better handling during the locking phase.

Compliant with MIL-STD-202G Method 204, test condition D and MIL-STD-202G Method 213, test condition I, SMPM-Lock is highly resistant to any type of environment. It features EMI shielding and an IP6x sealing option to strengthen its resistance against extreme conditions.

For more information contact Hiconnex, +27 12 661 6779 , info@hiconnex.co.za, www.hiconnex.co.za

Credit(s)

Hiconnex





