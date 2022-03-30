Miniature, locking connector system for Mil/Aero

SMPM-Lock is the smallest connector on the market with a locking system, according to its manufacturer, Radiall. The connector features electrical performance up to 65 GHz and provides a safe connection in environments subjected to mechanical shock and high vibrations.
Radiall designed this micro-miniature product to answer customers’ demands for small connectors that provide security and performance. Made with the SMPM interface, the company has added a locking nut and a locking ring to secure connections in any type of installation, even in the tightest spaces. The length of this product has been reduced by over 40% compared to the SMP-Lock system and the right-angle plug version saves yet more space. The choice of a jack with a limited detent interface gives assurance when the plug is connected, as well as better handling during the locking phase.
Compliant with MIL-STD-202G Method 204, test condition D and MIL-STD-202G Method 213, test condition I, SMPM-Lock is highly resistant to any type of environment. It features EMI shielding and an IP6x sealing option to strengthen its resistance against extreme conditions.
Hi-Rel flexible harnesses Hiconnex
Interconnection
Nicomatic has created a lighter, high-performance alternative to round cables and an ideal complement to its compact, lightweight CMM 220 connectors. Microflex cable accessories offer customers a robust ...
Read more...Simplify daisy-chaining with spring-loaded pins Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has developed a versatile line of horizontal surface-mount (HSMT) spring-loaded pins designed for making low-profile connections parallel to the board surface. They have plunger travel in line ...
Read more...PCI Express interconnect solutions Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
The PCI Express standard creates a connection for high-bandwidth communication between a PCI Express device and the motherboard, or other hardware, inside a computer. Ultimately, this allows a system ...
Read more...Double-row pre-wired connectors Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
New double-row pre-wired connectors in both spring-loaded and target versions combine high-quality Mill-Max pins with the convenience of a 203 mm pigtail to suit a wide variety of applications.
The spring-loaded ...