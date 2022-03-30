Optoelectronic transceiver for rough conditions

Radiall has added the Essential model to its range of optoelectronic transceivers. Designed for demanding environments, this transceiver combines a small form factor package with an ARINC 801 optical contact disconnect.
The Essential package is designed to withstand Mil/Aero environments and fully complies with related ARINC and MIL standards. Fitted with both optical and electrical disconnects, this new package simplifies handling on the host board. The transceiver is electrically pluggable and screw-mounted, whereas the optical patch cord is tool-less with a disconnect locking system.
With one Tx and one Rx channel, this transceiver’s pluggable LuxCis (ARINC 801) interface offers a straight, full connection to many optical connectors, such as ARINC and MIL-DTL-38999 types. Key optoelectronic functions for transceiver monitoring are available through electrical connectors and I2C links.
With a footprint of less than 350 mm2 and a low profile below 8 mm, the product offers a balanced trade-off between form factor and cost per channel while maintaining a high level of performance.
