Wi-Fi 6 front-end module

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QPF4568 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) front-end module that operates from 5150 to 5925 MHz. It has a 5 GHz power amplifier (PA), single-pole two-throw (SP2T) switch, bypassable low-noise amplifier (LNA) and integrated die level filtering for second and third harmonics.

On the transmit side, the device provides an output power of up to +21,25 dBm with a gain of 29,5 dB. On the receive side, it provides a gain of 12,5 dB and a 2,4 GHz signal rejection of 30 dB. It is available in a 10-pad laminated package that measures 2,0 x 1,7 mm and requires a DC supply of 3,7 V.

This front-end module is ideal for use in access points, wireless routers, residential gateways, customer premise equipment and IoT applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400

