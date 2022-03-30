Standalone H.264 video streaming board

The XStream-SD4 is an intelligent, standalone, ultra-low latency H.264 streaming solution that accepts 4x NTSC/PAL/RS-170 composite video sources and records and streams them over 100/1000 Mbps Ethernet. Made by Advanced Micro Peripherals, this SWaP (size, weight and power)-optimised solution is ideal for rapid deployment in demanding applications in military, communications, transportation, mining and energy industries.

The board features a dedicated hardware compression engine capable of encoding all four video channels at full size and full frame rate with latency below 40 ms. The flexible streaming engine can stream each channel directly from the on-board Ethernet port as well as save directly to locally attached storage for later retrieval. The board also supports four channels of audio that can be captured and streamed with the video data.

As an intelligent standalone device with its own on-board CPU, the XStream-SD4 does not require a host CPU or any driver or operating system software. For mechanical convenience the module can be mounted on a PC/104 stack without consuming host CPU resources.

