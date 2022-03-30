Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

Rad-hard DAC for next-gen satellites

30 March 2022 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The STMicroelectronics RHRDAC121 radiation-hardened digital-to-analog converter (DAC) operates down to 2,5 V for use in modern, low-power system designs that older 3,3 V parts cannot support.

Consuming just 0,6 mW at its maximum speed and supply voltage, the 12-bit, 1 Msps successive-approximation register (SAR) DAC helps reduce size, weight and power (SWaP) in next-generation satellites. Typically used in circuits for telemetry, housekeeping and precision sensor-gain adjustment, its features include an SPI-compatible serial output, internal voltage reference and automatic power-on-reset to zero-volt output.

Maintaining stable performance parameters in harsh conditions up to 100 krad total ionising dose (TID), the RHRDAC121 is single-event latch-up (SEL)-free up to 125 MeV.cm2/mg. It is characterised for single-event transients (SET) and single-event upsets (SEU) and ready for immediate deployment with no further up-screening required.

The RHRDAC121 is QML-V qualified and comes in an hermetic ceramic package with gold- or solder-dipped leads. It is also available as a bare die.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

AMOLED power management IC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With ...

Read more...
Avnet Silica gains access to Octavo’s advanced SiP technology
Avnet Silica Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Avnet Silica has added advanced SiP (system-in-package) technology to its portfolio via a distribution agreement with Octavo Systems, a leading provider of innovative high-quality SiP solutions. The ...

Read more...
COM Express Type 10 embedded board
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
To optimise embedded and mobile applications for today’s IoT requirements, AAEON announced the launch of NanoCOM-TGU, a COM Express Type 10 module powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core processor family ...

Read more...
Optical liquid analysis prototyping platform for ubiquitous sensing
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Prototyping complex optical liquid analysis measurements is a challenge that requires careful consideration of how chemistry, optics and electronics interact to produce a precise result.

Read more...
50 W GaN flyback converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The STMicroelectronics VIPerGaN50 simplifies building single-switch flyback converters up to 50 W and integrates a 650 V gallium-nitride (GaN) power transistor for enhanced energy efficiency and miniaturisation.  ...

Read more...
Ultra low-power temperature sensor
Electrocomp Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The STS4x is Sensirion’s highly accurate digital temperature sensor series, available with minimal lead times. It is a fully digital, cost-efficient platform that is available in different accuracy classes. ...

Read more...
Low-offset dual 20 MHz op-amp
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The STMicroelectronics TSV772 dual operational amplifier (op-amp) combines high accuracy, low power consumption and the option of an extremely small 2,0 x 2,0 mm DFN8 package. Extending ST’s high-performance ...

Read more...
Speech processing SoC uses Microchip’s SuperFlash technology
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Computing-in-memory technology is poised to eliminate the massive data communications bottlenecks otherwise associated with performing artificial intelligence (AI) speech processing at the network’s edge, ...

Read more...
Triacs with high noise immunity
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ T-series triacs are designed for the ever-increasing number of AC loads in appliance control. These AC appliance switches meet both the immunity and high-commutation needs of such ...

Read more...
TPM with PQC-protected firmware update
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
The OPTIGA TPM SLB 9672 is the first device in a new generation of future-proof Infineon Technologies trusted platform modules (TPM). This standardised and certified security solution serves as a robust ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved