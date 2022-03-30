Rad-hard DAC for next-gen satellites

The STMicroelectronics RHRDAC121 radiation-hardened digital-to-analog converter (DAC) operates down to 2,5 V for use in modern, low-power system designs that older 3,3 V parts cannot support.
Consuming just 0,6 mW at its maximum speed and supply voltage, the 12-bit, 1 Msps successive-approximation register (SAR) DAC helps reduce size, weight and power (SWaP) in next-generation satellites. Typically used in circuits for telemetry, housekeeping and precision sensor-gain adjustment, its features include an SPI-compatible serial output, internal voltage reference and automatic power-on-reset to zero-volt output.
Maintaining stable performance parameters in harsh conditions up to 100 krad total ionising dose (TID), the RHRDAC121 is single-event latch-up (SEL)-free up to 125 MeV.cm2/mg. It is characterised for single-event transients (SET) and single-event upsets (SEU) and ready for immediate deployment with no further up-screening required.
The RHRDAC121 is QML-V qualified and comes in an hermetic ceramic package with gold- or solder-dipped leads. It is also available as a bare die.
