Rad-hard DAC for next-gen satellites

30 March 2022 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The STMicroelectronics RHRDAC121 radiation-hardened digital-to-analog converter (DAC) operates down to 2,5 V for use in modern, low-power system designs that older 3,3 V parts cannot support.

Consuming just 0,6 mW at its maximum speed and supply voltage, the 12-bit, 1 Msps successive-approximation register (SAR) DAC helps reduce size, weight and power (SWaP) in next-generation satellites. Typically used in circuits for telemetry, housekeeping and precision sensor-gain adjustment, its features include an SPI-compatible serial output, internal voltage reference and automatic power-on-reset to zero-volt output.

Maintaining stable performance parameters in harsh conditions up to 100 krad total ionising dose (TID), the RHRDAC121 is single-event latch-up (SEL)-free up to 125 MeV.cm2/mg. It is characterised for single-event transients (SET) and single-event upsets (SEU) and ready for immediate deployment with no further up-screening required.

The RHRDAC121 is QML-V qualified and comes in an hermetic ceramic package with gold- or solder-dipped leads. It is also available as a bare die.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600 , rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





