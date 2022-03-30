Hi-Rel flexible harnesses

30 March 2022 Interconnection

Nicomatic has created a lighter, high-performance alternative to round cables and an ideal complement to its compact, lightweight CMM 220 connectors. Microflex cable accessories offer customers a robust and reliable alternative to heavier, bulkier round cables when using CMM 220-series connectors.

The Microflex Crimpflex cable assemblies are comprised of two-row flat-flex cables with a 2,0 mm pitch. The cables are crimped with gold-plated female contacts (female-female version) on both ends, or carry solder pins (female-male solder pin version) on one end. They are then connected to a Nicomatic CMM 220 connector on both ends or on just one end, using hardware selected from a large variety of fixings, with the other soldered to a PCB.

When paired with the compact CMM 220 connector, designers achieve reductions in size and weight of up to 60%, improved flexibility and vibration resistance according to the MIL-DTL-55302F standard and life expectancy of up to 10 million flex cycles with polyester or polyimide cable. This performance level reduces or entirely eliminates maintenance, repair and replacement costs.

An optional ‘Octopus’ multi-branch module allows two to 10 cables of different lengths to be mated to a single CMM connector. For example, from a 60-pin configuration on one end, up to 10 four-conductor flex assemblies can be accommodated on the other end. This alleviates design challenges and creates new design possibilities previously limited by the size, rigidity and weight of round cables.

Microflex is ideal for applications where not only size and weight are an issue – such as in aviation and medical imaging and sensor industries – but also where precision performance is a must, such as UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) telemetry, instrumentation and robotics. Other applications include in-flight entertainment systems, weapons systems, electric vehicle batteries and generator controls.

For more information contact Hiconnex, +27 12 661 6779 , info@hiconnex.co.za, www.hiconnex.co.za

Credit(s)

Hiconnex





