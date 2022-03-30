Categories

Vienna rectifier reference design for PFC

30 March 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The STDES-VRECTFD reference design is a complete solution for high-power, three-phase AC/DC rectifier applications based on the Vienna topology. It features full digital control through STMicroelectronics’ STM32G474RET3 MCU and provides both digital output voltage regulation and continuous conduction mode (CCM) current regulation for the maximum power quality in terms of total harmonic distortion (THD) and power factor (PF).

The high switching frequency of the SCTW35N65G2V SiC MOSFETs (70 kHz) and the multilevel structure facilitate nearly 99% efficiency as well as the optimisation of passive power components in terms of size and cost.This high-efficiency Vienna rectifier is designed for several end-applications, such as electric vehicle (EV) and industrial battery chargers and industrial equipment that requires a very high PF and a low THD.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


