Compact test fixtures for small PCB volumes

In order to offer the market a space-saving option, Ingun’s manual test fixtures MA 350/F, MA 360/F, MA 260/F and MA 160/F were designed for testing small volumes of printed circuit boards (PCB). These compact test fixtures not only meet customers’ expectations with their robust design that provides generous accessibility in the contacted state, but also their expectations with regard to a complete contacting coverage of up to 150 test points with up to 2,0 N spring forces per probe.
The exchangeable kits are available as standard or ESD versions and offer a maximum useable area of 160 x 100 mm – insertable without the use of any tools, within seconds and without post adjustment. The flexible housing is open on the bottom side and can be removed completely. Ingun also offers start-up kits for flexible customisation by customers.
Read more...USB-attachable vector network analyser Conical Technologies
Test & Measurement
Mini-Circuits announced the release of its new eVNA-63, a high-quality and affordable test instrument with a bandwidth from 300 kHz to 6 GHz.
The unit has a typical dynamic range of 132 dB, a trace noise ...
Read more...Power quality analysers with advanced logging Comtest
Test & Measurement Power Electronics / Power Management
Power quality (PQ) measurements can be complex to set up and frustrating when critical events are missed. Comtest, Fluke’s local channel partner, has introduced the new Fluke 1770 series that captures ...
Read more...Data loggers for temperature and voltage Actum Group
Test & Measurement
Data loggers automatically monitor and record environmental parameters over time, allowing conditions to be measured, documented, analysed and validated. Graphtec is a supplier of data measuring instruments ...
Read more...Monitoring system for reflow soldering Electronic Industry Supplies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ECD’s award-winning OvenSENTINEL distinguishes itself from standard reflow monitoring systems in that it can be customised to measure multiple aspects of the reflow process that may impact quality and ...
Read more...Water-based cleaning agent for pallets, fixtures and tools Electronic Industry Supplies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ATRON DC is the world’s first water-based cleaning agent specifically developed for maximum decoating power at the highest level of operator safety.
It reliably removes different coating materials, ...