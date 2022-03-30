Categories

Compact test fixtures for small PCB volumes

30 March 2022

In order to offer the market a space-saving option, Ingun’s manual test fixtures MA 350/F, MA 360/F, MA 260/F and MA 160/F were designed for testing small volumes of printed circuit boards (PCB). These compact test fixtures not only meet customers’ expectations with their robust design that provides generous accessibility in the contacted state, but also their expectations with regard to a complete contacting coverage of up to 150 test points with up to 2,0 N spring forces per probe.

The exchangeable kits are available as standard or ESD versions and offer a maximum useable area of 160 x 100 mm – insertable without the use of any tools, within seconds and without post adjustment. The flexible housing is open on the bottom side and can be removed completely. Ingun also offers start-up kits for flexible customisation by customers.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 726 6758
Fax: 086 510 7402
Email: hreispty@iafrica.com
www: www.eispty.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electronic Industry Supplies


