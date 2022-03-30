Downlink transceiver for LEO satellite constellations

The KKa-TR-DL-1929 from Arralis is a K/Ka-band transceiver downlink module with a Tx frequency from 17 to 21 GHz and Rx frequency from 27 to 30 GHz. In Tx mode, it has a conversion gain of more than 23 dB, phase noise of -123 dBc/Hz (at 1 MHz offset) and spurious levels of -50 dBc. In Rx mode, it provides a conversion gain of 30 dB with a noise figure of less than 2,5 dB and has a phase noise of -112 dBc/Hz (at 1 MHz offset).

This transceiver includes an onboard frequency synthesiser and offers up to 2,5 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth. It has a high-precision clock for LO generation which can be used as a reference for other modules or locked to an external system reference.

The KKa-TR-DL-1929 operates as a wideband up/down-converter designed for use in low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations. It can be used as a standalone up/down-converter or combined with a modem or software-defined radio (SDR) to enable a fully-functional K/Ka-band satellite communication system.

This transceiver requires a DC supply of 12 V and consumes less than 6 W of power. It is available in an aluminium enclosure that measures 96 x 91 x 33 mm with edge-mount SMA connectors and is ideal for use in high-speed data communications, space communications, IoT, security and 5G applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

