Amphenol SV Microwave names Mouser as top distributor
30 March 2022
News
Mouser Electronics has been named the 2021 Distributor of the Year by Amphenol SV Microwave, a leader in the radio frequency (RF)/microwave industry. Mouser offers a full line of Amphenol SV Microwave RF connectors and cable assemblies.
The award recognises Mouser for excellent POS growth, teamwork and overall collaboration worldwide. SV Microwave also lauded Mouser for its continued focus on marketing creativity and best-in-class business operations.
“On behalf of the Mouser team, we are super excited to receive this global award and thank Amphenol SV Microwave for the tremendous honour,” said Krystal Jackson, Mouser’s vice president of supplier management. “Amphenol SV Microwave is a valued partner and we look forward to much continued success.”
As a testament to their strong business partnership, Mouser has received numerous top awards over the last decade from Amphenol and its subsidiaries. Most recently, in 2021, 2020 and 2019, Mouser received Amphenol’s High Service Award for Digital Performance.
For more information visit www.mouser.com
