Regional edition of Degson catalogue

30 March 2022 Technical Literature

Electrocomp has released a special regional edition of Degson’s short-form general catalogue. The 8-page catalogue summarises Degson’s range of PCB terminal blocks, DIN-rail terminal blocks, heavy-duty connectors, circular connectors and electronic devices such as Ethernet switches and relays.

Go to www.dataweek.co.za/*apr22-degson to download the catalogue, or contact Electrocomp for more information or to purchase Degson products at +27 11 458 9000, sales@electrocomp.co.za, www.electrocomp.co.za.


Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: sales@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
