Regional edition of Degson catalogue

Electrocomp has released a special regional edition of Degson’s short-form general catalogue. The 8-page catalogue summarises Degson’s range of PCB terminal blocks, DIN-rail terminal blocks, heavy-duty connectors, circular connectors and electronic devices such as Ethernet switches and relays.
Tektronix adds 5G capabilities to 6-Series scopes Electrocomp
Test & Measurement
The release of SignalVu 5G NR analysis software for Tektronix’ 6-Series B mixed-signal oscilloscopes (MSO) gives engineers the ability to perform critical 5G NR measurements, per 3GPP specifications, ...
Optional inner panels for IP68/66 plastic enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing’s 1557 family has proved to be very popular since it was launched some two years ago and is increasingly being used as a housing for electromechanical components as well as PCB-mounted ...
Handheld plastic electronic instrument enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing’s 1552-Series handheld enclosures are available in six sizes. All models are 50 mm wide and either 22 or 30 mm high, with three length options available: 70 mm, 110 mm and 150 mm.
The ...
Ultra low-power temperature sensor Electrocomp
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The STS4x is Sensirion’s highly accurate digital temperature sensor series, available with minimal lead times. It is a fully digital, cost-efficient platform that is available in different accuracy classes. ...
CeraLink capacitors in EIA 2220 size Electrocomp
Passive Components
TDK has expanded its tried and tested range of CeraLink capacitors. Previously, only large, ready-to-fit sizes were available. Now, smaller versions with the classic chip design are included in the portfolio ...
Multi-mode LTE module with positioning support Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fibocom’s new-generation LTE module, the SC126, is powered by the Qualcomm QCM2290 chipset delivering robust performance with high-speed connectivity, enhanced GPS and advanced camera features.
The module ...
eBook demystifies EMC design
Technical Literature
Mouser Electronics has collaborated with Würth Elektronik on a new eBook exploring the ways in which new electronic designs incorporate high-speed data transfer, connectivity, wireless power, battery ...
Braid tail swept elbow backshells Electrocomp
Interconnection
TE Connectivity is complementing its series of banding (BT) and Tinel ring (TXR) backshells with a braid tail backshell. The new 70 Series swept elbow backshells include a pre-terminated screenbraid sock ...