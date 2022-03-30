Regional edition of Degson catalogue

Further reading:

The release of SignalVu 5G NR analysis software for Tektronix’ 6-Series B mixed-signal oscilloscopes (MSO) gives engineers the ability to perform critical 5G NR measurements, per 3GPP specifications,Hammond Manufacturing’s 1557 family has proved to be very popular since it was launched some two years ago and is increasingly being used as a housing for electromechanical components as well as PCB-mountedIn the new eBook ‘Improving Lives with Digital Healthcare’, leading experts from Molex and Mouser Electronics offer in-depth articles examining the next generation of digital healthcare solutions, includingHammond Manufacturing’s 1552-Series handheld enclosures are available in six sizes. All models are 50 mm wide and either 22 or 30 mm high, with three length options available: 70 mm, 110 mm and 150 mm. TheThe STS4x is Sensirion’s highly accurate digital temperature sensor series, available with minimal lead times. It is a fully digital, cost-efficient platform that is available in different accuracy classes.TDK has expanded its tried and tested range of CeraLink capacitors. Previously, only large, ready-to-fit sizes were available. Now, smaller versions with the classic chip design are included in the portfolioFibocom’s new-generation LTE module, the SC126, is powered by the Qualcomm QCM2290 chipset delivering robust performance with high-speed connectivity, enhanced GPS and advanced camera features. The moduleA new range of pressure transmitters, distinguishable by their very low-profile design and high precision, has been introduced by TDK. Under the ‘AVD Series’ umbrella, the transmitters with B58621V*Mouser Electronics has collaborated with Würth Elektronik on a new eBook exploring the ways in which new electronic designs incorporate high-speed data transfer, connectivity, wireless power, batteryTE Connectivity is complementing its series of banding (BT) and Tinel ring (TXR) backshells with a braid tail backshell. The new 70 Series swept elbow backshells include a pre-terminated screenbraid sock