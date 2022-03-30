Video demonstrates features of Digi Remote Manager

When you need to manage a deployed network of disparate serial devices, there are traditional, time-tested ways to do so. However, they tend to be cumbersome and time-consuming – a problem Digi International aims to simplify with its Digi Connect EZ family of serial device servers.
The short video at www.dataweek.co.za/*apr22-digi demonstrates how these devices use Digi Remote Manager to enable you to connect, monitor and control your serial devices, regardless of how widely distributed they are in the field.
