Multimedia, Videos



Video demonstrates features of Digi Remote Manager

30 March 2022 Multimedia, Videos

When you need to manage a deployed network of disparate serial devices, there are traditional, time-tested ways to do so. However, they tend to be cumbersome and time-consuming – a problem Digi International aims to simplify with its Digi Connect EZ family of serial device servers.

The short video at www.dataweek.co.za/*apr22-digi demonstrates how these devices use Digi Remote Manager to enable you to connect, monitor and control your serial devices, regardless of how widely distributed they are in the field.

For more information contact Gyula Wendler, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9709, gwendler@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


