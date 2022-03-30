X-band waveguide limiter

The limiter has a sensitivity time control (STC) blanking feature and an integrated noise source. It requires a DC supply of ±15 V and consumes less than 100 mA of current. The MALI-007212 is available in a module with a WG16 input/output waveguide interface.

The MALI-007212 from API Technologies is a waveguide limiter that operates in the X-band from 9 to 9,6 GHz. It has a flat leakage of less than 50 mW and spike leakage of 250 mW and can handle a mean input power of 15 W and a peak input power of 500 W.

Further reading:

Miniature microwave tuner module

RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Low-cost, miniature motion tracking module

Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Single-layer RF capacitors

RF Design Passive Components

...

Read more...

Air-core RF inductors

RF Design Passive Components

...

Read more...

Double-pole double-throw RF switch

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Wi-Fi 6 front-end module

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

0,25 W distributed power amplifier

RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Access serial devices on the go

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Capacitors for DC blocking and RF bypass applications

RF Design Passive Components

...

Read more...

The AM9017 is a fully integrated mini-module comprised of MMIC and MCM devices that provide a complete, high-dynamic-range, miniature tuner covering the 0,1 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range. The AtlantaThe QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has aThe MTi product range from Xsens includes a series of complete, self-contained 3D IMU/VRU/AHRS motion tracking modules for high-volume industrial and prosumer applications. The MTi 1-Series offers lowThe V80 Series of single-layer capacitors from Knowles Precision Devices have a capacitance value of 100 nF. They are designed for DC blocking or RF bypass applications in a broad frequency range. TheseThe 111SQ from Coilcraft is a square air-core inductor series with a remarkably high quality factor of up to 200 at 400 MHz. The parts come in a range of inductances from 27 µH to 47 µH and have a self-resonantThe MM5600 from Menlo Micro is a DPDT (double-pole double-throw) switch that operates from DC to 40 Gbps. It has a low insertion loss of 0,75 dB (at 12 GHz) and fast switching speed and can operate forThe QPF4568 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) front-end module that operates from 5150 to 5925 MHz. It has a 5 GHz power amplifier (PA), single-pole two-throw (SP2T) switch, bypassable low-noise amplifierDeveloped by Macom Technology Solutions, the MAAP-011324 is a 0,25 W distributed power amplifier (PA) offered in a lead-free 5 mm 32-lead AQFN package. It operates from DC to 27 GHz and provides 18 dBRS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails luggingThe V80 Series of single-layer capacitors from Knowles Precision Devices have a capacitance value of 100 nF and have been designed for DC blocking or RF bypass applications across a broad frequency range.