Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Double-row, fine-pitch ERNI connectors

30 March 2022 Interconnection

As a distributor of ERNI, manufacturer of compact and robust SMD connectors, Actum Group announced the addition of the MicroCon series. These are miniaturised, double-row, fine-pitch connectors with a grid dimension of 0,8 mm and are available with pole counts from 12 to 100.

These specialised connectors are designed for demanding industrial applications, medical, lighting and automotive and are designed for robustness and reliability. Their blind-mate pre-centring with increased catch range ensures secure plugging, while the reinforced outer walls of the multipole connector allow a high degree of robustness.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Fax: +27 11 608 1918
Email: sales@actum.co.za
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Surface-mount PCB pins
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Mill-Max is expanding its range of SMT pins with the introduction of three new series featuring the Sure-Hold grooved base design. Each pin has four channels machined into the SMT base, providing excellent ...

Read more...
Simplify daisy-chaining with spring-loaded pins
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Mill-Max has developed a versatile line of horizontal surface-mount (HSMT) spring-loaded pins designed for making low-profile connections parallel to the board surface. They have plunger travel in line ...

Read more...
Reliable interface for the blind plugging of modular connections
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
The new docking frames of the Phoenix Contact Heavycon product family enable the time-saving installation and maintenance of push-in systems and other applications in which the interfaces cannot be seen.

Read more...
PCI Express interconnect solutions
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
The PCI Express standard creates a connection for high-bandwidth communication between a PCI Express device and the motherboard, or other hardware, inside a computer. Ultimately, this allows a system ...

Read more...
SOSA-aligned interconnect solutions for mil/aero
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Performance. Interoperability. Improved SWaP-C (size, weight, power and cost). These design trends are redefining mil/aero and rugged embedded systems for users, suppliers, prime contractors and more.  ...

Read more...
Double-row pre-wired connectors
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
New double-row pre-wired connectors in both spring-loaded and target versions combine high-quality Mill-Max pins with the convenience of a 203 mm pigtail to suit a wide variety of applications. The spring-loaded ...

Read more...
Reliable interface for the blind plugging of modular connections
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
The new docking frames of the Phoenix Contact Heavycon product family enable the time-saving installation and maintenance of push-in systems and other applications in which the interfaces cannot be seen. ...

Read more...
High-power resistors
Actum Electronics Passive Components
Choosing the right resistor for an application is not simply a matter of calculating the correct value and tolerance for the most cost-effective solution. High-performance electronic resistors are demanding ...

Read more...
Small wire-to-board connector with automotive quality
Future Electronics Interconnection
Hirose Electric has developed the GT50 Series, a 1 mm pitch, small and robust wire-to-board connector. This product can be used safely for automotive applications due to its high heat resistance up to ...

Read more...
Components and design resources for harsh environments
TRX Electronics Interconnection Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI Passive Components
Providing engineers with the latest information and resources to build their designs for harsh environments, a targeted content stream from Mouser Electronics offers articles, products, blogs and diagrams ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved