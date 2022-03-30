Double-row, fine-pitch ERNI connectors

As a distributor of ERNI, manufacturer of compact and robust SMD connectors, Actum Group announced the addition of the MicroCon series. These are miniaturised, double-row, fine-pitch connectors with a grid dimension of 0,8 mm and are available with pole counts from 12 to 100.
These specialised connectors are designed for demanding industrial applications, medical, lighting and automotive and are designed for robustness and reliability. Their blind-mate pre-centring with increased catch range ensures secure plugging, while the reinforced outer walls of the multipole connector allow a high degree of robustness.
Surface-mount PCB pins Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max is expanding its range of SMT pins with the introduction of three new series featuring the Sure-Hold grooved base design. Each pin has four channels machined into the SMT base, providing excellent ...
Read more...Simplify daisy-chaining with spring-loaded pins Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has developed a versatile line of horizontal surface-mount (HSMT) spring-loaded pins designed for making low-profile connections parallel to the board surface. They have plunger travel in line ...
Read more...PCI Express interconnect solutions Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
The PCI Express standard creates a connection for high-bandwidth communication between a PCI Express device and the motherboard, or other hardware, inside a computer. Ultimately, this allows a system ...
Read more...Double-row pre-wired connectors Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
New double-row pre-wired connectors in both spring-loaded and target versions combine high-quality Mill-Max pins with the convenience of a 203 mm pigtail to suit a wide variety of applications.
The spring-loaded ...
Read more...High-power resistors Actum Electronics
Passive Components
Choosing the right resistor for an application is not simply a matter of calculating the correct value and tolerance for the most cost-effective solution. High-performance electronic resistors are demanding ...
Read more...Components and design resources for harsh environments TRX Electronics
Interconnection Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI Passive Components
Providing engineers with the latest information and resources to build their designs for harsh environments, a targeted content stream from Mouser Electronics offers articles, products, blogs and diagrams ...