Company profile: Links Field South Africa

Links Field Networks is a global provider of smart IoT connectivity solutions that promise customers global connectivity across 2G, 3G, 4G, eMTC and NB-IoT networks, with flexible connectivity packages and wholesale data rates. Its service is not limited to any module manufacturer, as it can accommodate any cellular module – the company collaborates with mainstream wireless module manufacturers such as SIMCom, global Tier 1 mobile network operators (MNO) and wireless chipset suppliers.

Links Field’s robust Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) with remote SIM provisioning (RSP) functionality provides graphical dashboards enabling APIs, device vendors and end-users to monitor, manage and control connectivity and data usage in real-time. Optimal network selection is also realised by the system.

The company enables global connectivity for its partners without any need for a SIM swap, leading to lower R&D; and maintenance costs, faster time-to-market and a straightforward way to operate and manage your connectivity. This one-stop connectivity solution enables device vendors to deploy their devices regardless of location or application.

Its offering ranges from SIM cards – available in 2FF, 3FF, 4FF, eSIM and the popular SoftSIM format – to flexible data plans with competitive pricing. The global CMP and remote SIM provisioning ensure that customers have full control of their deployments, representing an eUICC (embedded universal integrated circuit card) proposition for future-proof connected devices that eliminates SIM switching costs, streamlines logistics management and ensures international connectivity at local rates.

Links Field has agreements in place with MNOs in more than 200 countries, so customers have access to the most cost-effective data plans for their region. Its partnerships with some of the world’s largest cellular module suppliers and chipset manufacturers also ensure longevity of your application and all its products are GSMA-approved.





The local entity, Links Field South Africa, is a joint-venture company which is 75% owned by the Hong Kong-based holding company and 25% owned by Otto Wireless Solutions, a local distribution company. Directors Barry Culligan and Chris Viveiros, both veterans of the electronics and IoT industries in South Africa, are extremely excited to add the Links Field connectivity segment to its already impressive range of wireless products.

Links Field has also brought Steve Kelly on board as its sub-Saharan African business development manager, to further bolster its level of experience in the electronics and IoT space. Steve brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the table, including 18 years specialising in the M2M/IoT arena.

