Company profile: Links Field South Africa
26 April 2022
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
News
Links Field Networks is a global provider of smart IoT connectivity solutions that promise customers global connectivity across 2G, 3G, 4G, eMTC and NB-IoT networks, with flexible connectivity packages and wholesale data rates. Its service is not limited to any module manufacturer, as it can accommodate any cellular module – the company collaborates with mainstream wireless module manufacturers such as SIMCom, global Tier 1 mobile network operators (MNO) and wireless chipset suppliers.
Links Field’s robust Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) with remote SIM provisioning (RSP) functionality provides graphical dashboards enabling APIs, device vendors and end-users to monitor, manage and control connectivity and data usage in real-time. Optimal network selection is also realised by the system.
The company enables global connectivity for its partners without any need for a SIM swap, leading to lower R&D; and maintenance costs, faster time-to-market and a straightforward way to operate and manage your connectivity. This one-stop connectivity solution enables device vendors to deploy their devices regardless of location or application.
Its offering ranges from SIM cards – available in 2FF, 3FF, 4FF, eSIM and the popular SoftSIM format – to flexible data plans with competitive pricing. The global CMP and remote SIM provisioning ensure that customers have full control of their deployments, representing an eUICC (embedded universal integrated circuit card) proposition for future-proof connected devices that eliminates SIM switching costs, streamlines logistics management and ensures international connectivity at local rates.
Links Field has agreements in place with MNOs in more than 200 countries, so customers have access to the most cost-effective data plans for their region. Its partnerships with some of the world’s largest cellular module suppliers and chipset manufacturers also ensure longevity of your application and all its products are GSMA-approved.
The local entity, Links Field South Africa, is a joint-venture company which is 75% owned by the Hong Kong-based holding company and 25% owned by Otto Wireless Solutions, a local distribution company. Directors Barry Culligan and Chris Viveiros, both veterans of the electronics and IoT industries in South Africa, are extremely excited to add the Links Field connectivity segment to its already impressive range of wireless products.
Links Field has also brought Steve Kelly on board as its sub-Saharan African business development manager, to further bolster its level of experience in the electronics and IoT space. Steve brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the table, including 18 years specialising in the M2M/IoT arena.
For more information contact Links Field South Africa, +27 11 791 1033, contact_sa@linksfield.net
Further reading:
Manage serial devices from a smartphone
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity.
However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...
Read more...
Miniature microwave tuner module
RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM9017 is a fully integrated mini-module comprised of MMIC and MCM devices that provide a complete, high-dynamic-range, miniature tuner covering the 0,1 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range. The Atlanta ...
Read more...
SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has a ...
Read more...
Low-cost, miniature motion tracking module
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MTi product range from Xsens includes a series of complete, self-contained 3D IMU/VRU/AHRS motion tracking modules for high-volume industrial and prosumer applications. The MTi 1-Series offers low ...
Read more...
Range of passive and active antennas
Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast ...
Read more...
NB-IoT/2G peripheral development board
Dizzy Enterprises
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MikroElektronika has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, environmental monitoring ...
Read more...
Downlink transceiver for LEO satellite constellations
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The KKa-TR-DL-1929 from Arralis is a K/Ka-band transceiver downlink module with a Tx frequency from 17 to 21 GHz and Rx frequency from 27 to 30 GHz. In Tx mode, it has a conversion gain of more than 23 dB, ...
Read more...
X-band waveguide limiter
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MALI-007212 from API Technologies is a waveguide limiter that operates in the X-band from 9 to 9,6 GHz. It has a flat leakage of less than 50 mW and spike leakage of 250 mW and can handle a mean ...
Read more...
Personality profile: Hitesh Pema
Hiconnex
Editor's Choice News
“I entered the military and aerospace field in 1996 when I was offered a position as a sales engineer at the specialist interconnect supplier, Hiconnex.”
Read more...
A2B is revving up over-the-air software management
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ability to update modules, support customers and monetise additional features makes mastering software over the air an attractive proposition.
Read more...