Clearing the Static: Three steps to a dry ESD packaging system

To protect PCBs from both ESD and moisture, they should be stored in a vacuum-sealed moisture barrier bag. To complete a dry-packaging system, desiccant packs and humidity indicator cards should be used in addition for best storage conditions.
Steps to a dry-packaging system:
1. Moisture barrier bags work by enclosing a device with a metal or plastic shield that keeps moisture vapour from getting inside. These bags have specialised layers of film that control the moisture vapour transfer rate. The bag also provides static shielding protection.
2. Desiccants are drying agents which are packaged inside a porous pouch so that the moisture can get through and be absorbed by the desiccant. They absorb humidity from the air still inside the barrier bag after it has been sealed and moisture that subsequently penetrates the bag. The desiccant remains dry to the touch even when it is fully saturated with moisture vapour.
3. Humidity indicator cards (HIC) are printed with moisture-sensitive spots which respond to various levels of humidity with a visible colour change, from blue to pink or yellow to brown. The humidity inside barrier bags can be monitored by the HIC inside. Examining the card when you open the bag will indicate the humidity level the components are experiencing so the user can determine if baking the devices is required.
For more information contact Actum Group on +27 11 608 3001 or email: sales@actum.co.za
Clearing the Static: Complete ESD solutions for EPAs Actum Group
Circuit & System Protection
An electrostatic protected area (EPA) is a designated area where static is controlled under strict regulations. At Actum Group, we advise that EPAs should be viewed and completed as a whole project and ...
Read more...Data loggers for temperature and voltage Actum Group
Test & Measurement
Data loggers automatically monitor and record environmental parameters over time, allowing conditions to be measured, documented, analysed and validated. Graphtec is a supplier of data measuring instruments ...
Read more...Variety of EMI shielding products TRX Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
Laird Performance Materials offers customised, robust protection from harmful performance-draining EMI (electromagnetic interference). Its broad range of shielding products can be tailored to any application, ...
Read more...EMC solutions for demanding applications TRX Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
Available from local TTI distributor, TRX Electronics, is Schurter’s wide range of standard products ensuring electromagnetic compatibility (EMC). Products include single- and three-phase line filters ...
Read more...EMI filter for space-sensitive designs Altron Arrow
Circuit & System Protection
Engineered as a dual-channel filter array, the VEMI256A-SD2 two-channel EMI filter from Vishay Intertechnology helps suppress electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI) ...
Read more...Clearing the Static: ESD cleaning Actum Group
Circuit & System Protection
To avoid ESD damage to electronic assemblies or components, they must be manufactured, handled, packaged and stored in an ESD protected environment.
It is essential that these ESD protected workplace ...