Dedicated logger for energy surveys and load studies

26 April 2022 Test & Measurement

Designed for energy-conscious consumers of electricity, the Fluke 1730 three-phase electrical energy logger simplifies the task of discovering sources of wasted energy. Its ability to profile energy usage across facilities allows users to identify opportunities for energy savings and provides easy-to-understand data required to determine the appropriate course of action.

The 1730 shows when and where energy is being consumed in a facility, from the service entrance to the individual circuits. It compares multiple data points over time and builds a comprehensive picture of energy usage with the Energy Analyze software package. This facilitates the rapid understanding of specific points of energy loss, which can in turn reduce electricity bills.

In conjunction with Fluke’s infrared cameras, the energy logger can enhance energy surveys by quickly identifying opportunities for energy savings, both electrically and thermally. In this way, users are able to discover potential problems that could be wasting energy and then quantify them electrically with the 1730. This combination makes for an ideal toolset to uncover hidden operational wastage such as lighting, air conditioning and other large loads that could be switched off when not in use.

More than 20 separate logging sessions can be stored on the instrument. All measured values are automatically logged and can be reviewed during logging and before downloading for on-the-go analysis. Complete in-the-field setup through the front panel means there is no need to return to the workshop for download and setup, or to take a computer to the electrical panel. The Fluke 1730 has a four-hour operating time per charge using lithium-ion batteries and is 600 V CAT IV/1000 V CAT III rated for use at the service entrance and downstream.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


