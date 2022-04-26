UPS keeps IoT networks running during power-grid disturbances

Growing cities bring more technology to one place, especially in developing countries and in many cases the expansion of electricity grids simply cannot keep up with the demand. The power plants that produce energy from renewable sources like wind and sun cannot be optimally tapped continuously, creating an uneven electrical current. The distance from the power plant to the end-user also matters for a steady power supply. Lastly, an illegal connection to the power grid significantly damages its overall stability so it must constantly be monitored, but even then it isn’t completely safe from such actions.
Although modern technology enables us to do wondrous things, it is more delicate than many think. Devices rely on a stable and constant supply of energy to function correctly. As many systems can be interrupted by electrical current fluctuations, Teltonika Networks offers a way to provide stable power to compatible devices with the latest addition to its portfolio.
Compatible with the company’s RUT2xx, RUT9xx, RUT3xx, RUTXxx, TRB1xx, TRB2xx, TSW110 and TCR100 networking hardware, the new BAT120 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) accessory provides a steady electrical current to ensure continuous connectivity for an IoT solution.
Teltonika’s products restart when a voltage fluctuation occurs. However, this safety functionality may interfere with steady data flow when constant connectivity is needed without even the slightest interruption. If an unexpected electrical outage occurs, the BAT120 can power connected devices for up to six hours, preventing a connectivity disruption and offering enough time to restore the primary power grid. This is made possible by just two 18650-sized Li-Ion cells.
Compatible devices can also be set up to send an SMS or email alert when an outage occurs, allowing a technician to get on top of the malfunction and fix it as quickly as possible. This makes the BAT120 a key asset in industrial scenarios that require constant connectivity, such as in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and pharmacy sectors, where a detailed report of temperature, humidity and other factors is necessary for the product to be deemed fit for consumers.
