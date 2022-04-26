Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

UPS keeps IoT networks running during power-grid disturbances

26 April 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Growing cities bring more technology to one place, especially in developing countries and in many cases the expansion of electricity grids simply cannot keep up with the demand. The power plants that produce energy from renewable sources like wind and sun cannot be optimally tapped continuously, creating an uneven electrical current. The distance from the power plant to the end-user also matters for a steady power supply. Lastly, an illegal connection to the power grid significantly damages its overall stability so it must constantly be monitored, but even then it isn’t completely safe from such actions.

Although modern technology enables us to do wondrous things, it is more delicate than many think. Devices rely on a stable and constant supply of energy to function correctly. As many systems can be interrupted by electrical current fluctuations, Teltonika Networks offers a way to provide stable power to compatible devices with the latest addition to its portfolio.

Compatible with the company’s RUT2xx, RUT9xx, RUT3xx, RUTXxx, TRB1xx, TRB2xx, TSW110 and TCR100 networking hardware, the new BAT120 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) accessory provides a steady electrical current to ensure continuous connectivity for an IoT solution.

Teltonika’s products restart when a voltage fluctuation occurs. However, this safety functionality may interfere with steady data flow when constant connectivity is needed without even the slightest interruption. If an unexpected electrical outage occurs, the BAT120 can power connected devices for up to six hours, preventing a connectivity disruption and offering enough time to restore the primary power grid. This is made possible by just two 18650-sized Li-Ion cells.

Compatible devices can also be set up to send an SMS or email alert when an outage occurs, allowing a technician to get on top of the malfunction and fix it as quickly as possible. This makes the BAT120 a key asset in industrial scenarios that require constant connectivity, such as in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and pharmacy sectors, where a detailed report of temperature, humidity and other factors is necessary for the product to be deemed fit for consumers.

For more information contact Gyula Wendler, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9709, gwendler@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Upgraded AI/ML SDK for PolarFire FPGAs
Altron Arrow Design Automation
Network sizes have been reduced by 50% by optimising containers for weights and the built-in bit accuracy simulator’s speed has been tripled.

Read more...
Arrow Electronics unveils new CEO
Altron Arrow News
Sean Kerins has been picked to succeed Michael Long as president and chief executive officer effective 1 June 2022.

Read more...
Digital power controller for LED lighting
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ new single-chip digital power controller simplifies design and increases flexibility in LED lighting applications.

Read more...
Affordable laboratory power supply
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
For developers, it offers two switchable USB outputs with their own LCD display for the voltage and current values.

Read more...
Dual gate drivers simplify SiC and IGBT switching circuits
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Two new dual-channel, galvanically-isolated gate drivers for IGBTs and silicon-carbide (SiC) MOSFETs from STMicroelectronics promise to save space and ease circuit design in high-voltage power conversion ...

Read more...
Vienna rectifier reference design for PFC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The STDES-VRECTFD reference design is a complete solution for high-power, three-phase AC/DC rectifier applications based on the Vienna topology. It features full digital control through STMicroelectronics’ ...

Read more...
Qi 1.3 wireless charging with authentication
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
In order to ensure high-quality wireless charging power transmitters, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has released the Qi 1.3 specification with the extended power profile. This new specification ...

Read more...
Clean energy solutions made in SA, for SA
Power Electronics / Power Management
Creslow Energy Solutions, a local manufacturer of clean energy storage systems, has recently been established in South Africa. “By utilising the latest technology in our clean energy storage products, ...

Read more...
AMOLED power management IC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With ...

Read more...
Video demonstrates features of Digi Remote Manager
Altron Arrow Multimedia, Videos
When you need to manage a deployed network of disparate serial devices, there are traditional, time-tested ways to do so. However, they tend to be cumbersome and time-consuming – a problem Digi International ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved