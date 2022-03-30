Miniature microwave tuner module

The AM9017 is a fully integrated mini-module comprised of MMIC and MCM devices that provide a complete, high-dynamic-range, miniature tuner covering the 0,1 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range. The Atlanta Micro tuner module is designed for high performance and low size, weight and power (SWaP) and is easily mounted to a host circuit board for use in multi-channel receiver applications.

Sub-octave pre-selectors, pre-amplifiers, local oscillators, frequency converters, power and control line filtering, a temperature sensor and a control FPGA are included. The analog IF output frequency is centred at 1 GHz with a 500 MHz bandwidth. Multiple tuner sets can be configured to work together for coherent operation and N-channel applications. Interfacing to the tuner is accomplished by simply providing an RF input, DC voltages, frequency reference, SPI control and routing the IF output.

The AM9017 is recommended to have an IF filter and driver amplifier stage after the tuner before an A/D converter. Atlanta Micro provides the AM3073A for this explicit purpose.

