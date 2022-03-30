Miniature microwave tuner module

The AM9017 is a fully integrated mini-module comprised of MMIC and MCM devices that provide a complete, high-dynamic-range, miniature tuner covering the 0,1 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range. The Atlanta Micro tuner module is designed for high performance and low size, weight and power (SWaP) and is easily mounted to a host circuit board for use in multi-channel receiver applications.
Sub-octave pre-selectors, pre-amplifiers, local oscillators, frequency converters, power and control line filtering, a temperature sensor and a control FPGA are included. The analog IF output frequency is centred at 1 GHz with a 500 MHz bandwidth. Multiple tuner sets can be configured to work together for coherent operation and N-channel applications. Interfacing to the tuner is accomplished by simply providing an RF input, DC voltages, frequency reference, SPI control and routing the IF output.
The AM9017 is recommended to have an IF filter and driver amplifier stage after the tuner before an A/D converter. Atlanta Micro provides the AM3073A for this explicit purpose.
Manage serial devices from a smartphone RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity.
However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...
Read more...SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2 RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has a ...
Read more...Low-cost, miniature motion tracking module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MTi product range from Xsens includes a series of complete, self-contained 3D IMU/VRU/AHRS motion tracking modules for high-volume industrial and prosumer applications. The MTi 1-Series offers low ...
Read more...Range of passive and active antennas Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast ...
Read more...NB-IoT/2G peripheral development board Dizzy Enterprises
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MikroElektronika has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, environmental monitoring ...
Read more...X-band waveguide limiter RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MALI-007212 from API Technologies is a waveguide limiter that operates in the X-band from 9 to 9,6 GHz. It has a flat leakage of less than 50 mW and spike leakage of 250 mW and can handle a mean ...
Read more...Double-pole double-throw RF switch RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MM5600 from Menlo Micro is a DPDT (double-pole double-throw) switch that operates from DC to 40 Gbps. It has a low insertion loss of 0,75 dB (at 12 GHz) and fast switching speed and can operate for ...