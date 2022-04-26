Regional edition of Degson catalogue

Electrocomp has released a special regional edition of Degson’s short-form general catalogue. The 8-page catalogue summarises Degson’s range of PCB terminal blocks, DIN-rail terminal blocks, heavy-duty connectors, circular connectors and electronic devices such as Ethernet switches and relays.
Type-C connectors for USB 2.0 Electrocomp
Interconnection
The USB4105 Type-C USB 2.0 connectors from GCT (Global Connector Technology) offer a 5 A current rating, 100 MΩ insulation resistance and 3,31 mm profile. They feature 16 contacts with a top-mount position
Dual-port PoE++ transformer Electrocomp
Passive Components
Bourns' Magnetics product division is introducing the new Model SM13143EL dual-port LAN 10/100/1000 Base-T PoE++ transformer for Ethernet applications. This part is IEEE 802.3bt Type 3 (also known as
Range of passive and active antennas Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX' antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company's passive antennas boast
Optional inner panels for IP68/66 plastic enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing's 1557 family has proved to be very popular since it was launched some two years ago and is increasingly being used as a housing for electromechanical components as well as PCB-mounted
Handheld plastic electronic instrument enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing's 1552-Series handheld enclosures are available in six sizes. All models are 50 mm wide and either 22 or 30 mm high, with three length options available: 70 mm, 110 mm and 150 mm.
The
Ultra low-power temperature sensor Electrocomp
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The STS4x is Sensirion's highly accurate digital temperature sensor series, available with minimal lead times. It is a fully digital, cost-efficient platform that is available in different accuracy classes.
CeraLink capacitors in EIA 2220 size Electrocomp
Passive Components
TDK has expanded its tried and tested range of CeraLink capacitors. Previously, only large, ready-to-fit sizes were available. Now, smaller versions with the classic chip design are included in the portfolio