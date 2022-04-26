Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Technical Literature



Print this page printer friendly version

Regional edition of Degson catalogue

26 April 2022 Technical Literature

Electrocomp has released a special regional edition of Degson’s short-form general catalogue. The 8-page catalogue summarises Degson’s range of PCB terminal blocks, DIN-rail terminal blocks, heavy-duty connectors, circular connectors and electronic devices such as Ethernet switches and relays.

Go to www.dataweek.co.za/*apr22-degson to download the catalogue, or contact

Electrocomp for more information or to purchase Degson products at +27 11 458 9000, sales@electrocomp.co.za, www.electrocomp.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: sales@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Type-C connectors for USB 2.0
Electrocomp Interconnection
The USB4105 Type-C USB 2.0 connectors from GCT (Global Connector Technology) offer a 5 A current rating, 100 MΩ insulation resistance and 3,31 mm profile. They feature 16 contacts with a top-mount position ...

Read more...
Dual-port PoE++ transformer
Electrocomp Passive Components
Bourns’ Magnetics product division is introducing the new Model SM13143EL dual-port LAN 10/100/1000 Base-T PoE++ transformer for Ethernet applications. This part is IEEE 802.3bt Type 3 (also known as ...

Read more...
Range of passive and active antennas
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast ...

Read more...
Regional edition of Degson catalogue
Electrocomp Technical Literature
Electrocomp has released a special regional edition of Degson’s short-form general catalogue. The 8-page catalogue summarises Degson’s range of PCB terminal blocks, DIN-rail terminal blocks, heavy-duty ...

Read more...
Tektronix adds 5G capabilities to 6-Series scopes
Electrocomp Test & Measurement
The release of SignalVu 5G NR analysis software for Tektronix’ 6-Series B mixed-signal oscilloscopes (MSO) gives engineers the ability to perform critical 5G NR measurements, per 3GPP specifications, ...

Read more...
Optional inner panels for IP68/66 plastic enclosures
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing’s 1557 family has proved to be very popular since it was launched some two years ago and is increasingly being used as a housing for electromechanical components as well as PCB-mounted ...

Read more...
eBook highlights new innovations in medical device design
Technical Literature
In the new eBook ‘Improving Lives with Digital Healthcare’, leading experts from Molex and Mouser Electronics offer in-depth articles examining the next generation of digital healthcare solutions, including ...

Read more...
Handheld plastic electronic instrument enclosures
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing’s 1552-Series handheld enclosures are available in six sizes. All models are 50 mm wide and either 22 or 30 mm high, with three length options available: 70 mm, 110 mm and 150 mm. The ...

Read more...
Ultra low-power temperature sensor
Electrocomp Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The STS4x is Sensirion’s highly accurate digital temperature sensor series, available with minimal lead times. It is a fully digital, cost-efficient platform that is available in different accuracy classes. ...

Read more...
CeraLink capacitors in EIA 2220 size
Electrocomp Passive Components
TDK has expanded its tried and tested range of CeraLink capacitors. Previously, only large, ready-to-fit sizes were available. Now, smaller versions with the classic chip design are included in the portfolio ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved