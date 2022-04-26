Further reading:

Type-C connectors for USB 2.0

Electrocomp Interconnection

Dual-port PoE++ transformer

Electrocomp Passive Components

Range of passive and active antennas

Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Regional edition of Degson catalogue

Electrocomp Technical Literature

Tektronix adds 5G capabilities to 6-Series scopes

Electrocomp Test & Measurement

Optional inner panels for IP68/66 plastic enclosures

Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

eBook highlights new innovations in medical device design

Technical Literature

Handheld plastic electronic instrument enclosures

Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Ultra low-power temperature sensor

Electrocomp Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

CeraLink capacitors in EIA 2220 size

Electrocomp Passive Components

The USB4105 Type-C USB 2.0 connectors from GCT (Global Connector Technology) offer a 5 A current rating, 100 MΩ insulation resistance and 3,31 mm profile. They feature 16 contacts with a top-mount positionBourns’ Magnetics product division is introducing the new Model SM13143EL dual-port LAN 10/100/1000 Base-T PoE++ transformer for Ethernet applications. This part is IEEE 802.3bt Type 3 (also known asKyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boastElectrocomp has released a special regional edition of Degson’s short-form general catalogue. The 8-page catalogue summarises Degson’s range of PCB terminal blocks, DIN-rail terminal blocks, heavy-dutyThe release of SignalVu 5G NR analysis software for Tektronix’ 6-Series B mixed-signal oscilloscopes (MSO) gives engineers the ability to perform critical 5G NR measurements, per 3GPP specifications,Hammond Manufacturing’s 1557 family has proved to be very popular since it was launched some two years ago and is increasingly being used as a housing for electromechanical components as well as PCB-mountedIn the new eBook ‘Improving Lives with Digital Healthcare’, leading experts from Molex and Mouser Electronics offer in-depth articles examining the next generation of digital healthcare solutions, includingHammond Manufacturing’s 1552-Series handheld enclosures are available in six sizes. All models are 50 mm wide and either 22 or 30 mm high, with three length options available: 70 mm, 110 mm and 150 mm. TheThe STS4x is Sensirion’s highly accurate digital temperature sensor series, available with minimal lead times. It is a fully digital, cost-efficient platform that is available in different accuracy classes.TDK has expanded its tried and tested range of CeraLink capacitors. Previously, only large, ready-to-fit sizes were available. Now, smaller versions with the classic chip design are included in the portfolio