Low-cost, miniature motion tracking module

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The MTi product range from Xsens includes a series of complete, self-contained 3D IMU/VRU/AHRS motion tracking modules for high-volume industrial and prosumer applications. The MTi 1-Series offers low cost while incorporating advanced sensor fusion and miniature MEMS technologies. Individually calibrated and tested to ease implementation efforts, the 1-Series delivers a dynamic accuracy of 1° RMS for roll and pitch.

The communication protocol and API is identical across the entire Xsens product portfolio, facilitating integration across the low-cost 1-Series, medium-specification 10-Series and high-performance 100-Series. Designers can choose from a wide selection of high-performance 3D motion trackers and select the Xsens motion tracker that is suitable for their design, while re-using validated driver and application code from other projects to reduce engineering time and risk.

The MTi 1-Series comes in a 12 x 12 x 2,5 mm PLCC28-compatible module that can output orientation, acceleration, rate of turn and magnetic field through its I2C, SPI or UART interfaces. The advanced and robust signal processing pipeline, along with the proven XKF3 sensor fusion algorithm, ensures unmatched performance in many applications including robotics, agriculture, heavy machinery, handheld laser scanners and drones. The module’s onboard processing reduces the load on the application processor to lower the overall power consumption of the end system, while consuming less than 45 mW. The MTi 1-Series is CE and FCC-certified.

Development kits are available, including a licence for the MTi-line software development kit. System designers can also find example code featuring Xsens-designed drivers on Arm’s www.mbed.org developers’ website, where Xsens regularly updates its library of drivers and software.

For more information contact Gyula Wendler, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9709 , gwendler@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





