Low-cost, miniature motion tracking module

The MTi product range from Xsens includes a series of complete, self-contained 3D IMU/VRU/AHRS motion tracking modules for high-volume industrial and prosumer applications. The MTi 1-Series offers low cost while incorporating advanced sensor fusion and miniature MEMS technologies. Individually calibrated and tested to ease implementation efforts, the 1-Series delivers a dynamic accuracy of 1° RMS for roll and pitch.
The communication protocol and API is identical across the entire Xsens product portfolio, facilitating integration across the low-cost 1-Series, medium-specification 10-Series and high-performance 100-Series. Designers can choose from a wide selection of high-performance 3D motion trackers and select the Xsens motion tracker that is suitable for their design, while re-using validated driver and application code from other projects to reduce engineering time and risk.
The MTi 1-Series comes in a 12 x 12 x 2,5 mm PLCC28-compatible module that can output orientation, acceleration, rate of turn and magnetic field through its I2C, SPI or UART interfaces. The advanced and robust signal processing pipeline, along with the proven XKF3 sensor fusion algorithm, ensures unmatched performance in many applications including robotics, agriculture, heavy machinery, handheld laser scanners and drones. The module’s onboard processing reduces the load on the application processor to lower the overall power consumption of the end system, while consuming less than 45 mW. The MTi 1-Series is CE and FCC-certified.
Development kits are available, including a licence for the MTi-line software development kit. System designers can also find example code featuring Xsens-designed drivers on Arm’s www.mbed.org developers’ website, where Xsens regularly updates its library of drivers and software.
Vienna rectifier reference design for PFC Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STDES-VRECTFD reference design is a complete solution for high-power, three-phase AC/DC rectifier applications based on the Vienna topology. It features full digital control through STMicroelectronics’ ...
Read more...Qi 1.3 wireless charging with authentication Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
In order to ensure high-quality wireless charging power transmitters, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has released the Qi 1.3 specification with the extended power profile. This new specification ...
Read more...Manage serial devices from a smartphone RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity.
However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...
Read more...AMOLED power management IC Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With ...
Read more...Miniature microwave tuner module RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM9017 is a fully integrated mini-module comprised of MMIC and MCM devices that provide a complete, high-dynamic-range, miniature tuner covering the 0,1 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range. The Atlanta ...
Read more...SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2 RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has a ...
Read more...Range of passive and active antennas Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast ...
Read more...NB-IoT/2G peripheral development board Dizzy Enterprises
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MikroElektronika has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, environmental monitoring ...