Embeddable software-defined radio for military and defence

26 April 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Epiq Solutions, an engineering firm specialising in the development of flexible RF transceiver modules and complete turnkey wireless sensing solutions, recently introduced Sidekiq NV100, a tiny software-defined radio (SDR) transceiver module that enables simultaneous, multi-channel signal processing in challenging RF environments.

Epiq’s first SDR product to leverage Analog Devices’ ADRV9004 wideband transceiver RFIC, the Sidekiq NV100 module delivers extended RF tuning capabilities as well as enhanced RF fidelity and instantaneous dynamic range. Multiple RF operating modes are supported, including single-channel 1x Rx plus 1x Tx FDD/TDD, dual-channel phase-coherent Rx or Tx and dual-channel, independently tuneable Rx or Tx. Rx pre-select filtering is automatic, intelligently configured by Epiq Solutions' libsidekiq API.

While other solutions need to connect to a bulky external filtering mechanism, Sidekiq NV100 integrates on-board Rx pre-select filters and a GPS-disciplined oscillator (GPSDO) into its small package, providing enhanced performance and allowing customers to either save space and reduce their product size, or free up space to accommodate other technology needs.

With an M.2 2280 Key M form factor measuring just 22 x 80 mm, Sidekiq NV100 can be used in any small compute platform such as a laptop or tablet, making it ideal for on-the-go electronic warfare (EW), signal intelligence (SIGINT) and command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence and reconnaissance (C5ISR) applications.

Platform development kits (PDKs) are available, which include one Sidekiq NV100 integrated into an Intel NUC computer running Linux (to serve as a reference development platform) as well as a second NV100 card mounted to a Thunderbolt 3 development board.

For more information contact Richard Finniss, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 654 3665 , sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





