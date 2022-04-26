Embeddable software-defined radio for military and defence

Epiq Solutions, an engineering firm specialising in the development of flexible RF transceiver modules and complete turnkey wireless sensing solutions, recently introduced Sidekiq NV100, a tiny software-defined radio (SDR) transceiver module that enables simultaneous, multi-channel signal processing in challenging RF environments.
Epiq’s first SDR product to leverage Analog Devices’ ADRV9004 wideband transceiver RFIC, the Sidekiq NV100 module delivers extended RF tuning capabilities as well as enhanced RF fidelity and instantaneous dynamic range. Multiple RF operating modes are supported, including single-channel 1x Rx plus 1x Tx FDD/TDD, dual-channel phase-coherent Rx or Tx and dual-channel, independently tuneable Rx or Tx. Rx pre-select filtering is automatic, intelligently configured by Epiq Solutions' libsidekiq API.
While other solutions need to connect to a bulky external filtering mechanism, Sidekiq NV100 integrates on-board Rx pre-select filters and a GPS-disciplined oscillator (GPSDO) into its small package, providing enhanced performance and allowing customers to either save space and reduce their product size, or free up space to accommodate other technology needs.
With an M.2 2280 Key M form factor measuring just 22 x 80 mm, Sidekiq NV100 can be used in any small compute platform such as a laptop or tablet, making it ideal for on-the-go electronic warfare (EW), signal intelligence (SIGINT) and command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence and reconnaissance (C5ISR) applications.
Platform development kits (PDKs) are available, which include one Sidekiq NV100 integrated into an Intel NUC computer running Linux (to serve as a reference development platform) as well as a second NV100 card mounted to a Thunderbolt 3 development board.
Multi-constellation GNSS signal splitter RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The TW162A accepts power from all attached receivers and provides amplification to compensate for the signal-splitting loss.
Read more...Manage serial devices from a smartphone RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity.
However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...
Read more...Miniature microwave tuner module RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM9017 is a fully integrated mini-module comprised of MMIC and MCM devices that provide a complete, high-dynamic-range, miniature tuner covering the 0,1 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range. The Atlanta ...
Read more...SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2 RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has a ...
Read more...Low-cost, miniature motion tracking module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MTi product range from Xsens includes a series of complete, self-contained 3D IMU/VRU/AHRS motion tracking modules for high-volume industrial and prosumer applications. The MTi 1-Series offers low ...
Read more...Range of passive and active antennas Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast ...