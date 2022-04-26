Categories

Permanent-mount antenna for GNSS, 5G/4G and Wi-Fi

26 April 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Taoglas MA700 Pantheon 3-in-1 antenna is an omnidirectional, heavy-duty, fully IP67 waterproof external M2M antenna for use in telematics, transportation and remote monitoring applications. It delivers powerful antenna technology for 5G/4G cellular and Wi-Fi, plus GNSS for next-generation systems with multiple wireless technologies. The GNSS antenna covers the GPS, GLONASS and Galileo bands and includes a front-end SAW filter for improved performance.

The Pantheon MA700 covers all 5G bands from 600-6000 MHz, exhibiting excellent performance at key 5G bands such as Band 71 (617 MHz) and the repurposed CBRS and C-band frequencies from 3400-4200 MHz. This ensures it is prepared for mission-critical applications such as public safety, passenger bus and rail services, digital signage, commercial transportation and fleet management.

The antenna is integrated into a robust IP67 permanent-mount compact antenna package measuring just 82,4 mm in height and 143,2 mm in diameter. The antenna has its own ground plane and can radiate on any mounting environment, like metal or plastic, without affecting performance.

The cables are low-loss, allowing for lengths of up to 10 metres which is critical for buses, trains and other commercial transport applications. Customised cables and connector versions are available.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


