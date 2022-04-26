Arrow Electronics unveils new CEO

26 April 2022 News

Arrow Electronics has announced Sean J. Kerins as president and chief executive officer (CEO) effective 1 June 2022, succeeding Michael J. Long who will become executive chairman of the board of directors. Kerins will join the board following the annual meeting of shareholders on 11 May 2022.





Kerins, a nearly 15-year veteran of Arrow, has served as chief operating officer since December 2020. Prior to that he served as president of Arrow’s global enterprise computing solutions business since 2014 and previously president of the North American region for that business. Before joining Arrow in 2007, Kerins spent 10 years at EMC in sales and professional services roles, as well as progressively senior roles at Coopers & Lybrand Consulting, also serving as an industrial engineer at General Motors.

Kerins holds a Bachelor’s degree in engineering from Syracuse University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“It has been an honour to work with the exceptional team at Arrow over the course of my career,” said Long. “Talent and succession management are central to our strategy. After a thoughtful and multi-year succession process, I am delighted Sean has been named president and CEO. I am confident in his leadership to guide Arrow into the future and I look forward to continuing to serve on the Arrow board of directors.”

For more information visit www.arrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





