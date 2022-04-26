Digital power controller for LED lighting

STMicroelectronics’ STNRG012 is a highly integrated and space-saving digital power controller with advanced distortion mitigation that delivers an ideal solution for LED lighting applications.
The device contains a multimode power-factor correction (PFC) controller, resonant half-bridge controller and 800 V startup circuit, managed by a digital engine. The PFC controller changes dynamically between transition mode, discontinuous current mode (DCM) and valley skipping for optimum efficiency. The half-bridge controller executes ST’s patented time-shift control (TSC) for accurate soft-switching.
With an input voltage range up to 305 V AC, the STNRG012 also operates from a DC supply, making it relevant for designs in both battery-powered and line-powered applications up to 300 W.
The digital engine is hosted on an 8-bit core and performs optimised control algorithms. It manages the PFC and half-bridge circuits via high-speed state-machine event driven (SMED) peripherals. Additional dedicated hardware IP blocks, including a power manager and burst-mode engine, ensure robust operation and minimise power consumption in idle mode. System safety features including surge protection and anti-capacitive protection for the half-bridge are built in, managed by hardware to ensure fast action for maximum reliability.
The STNRG012 stores operating parameters and calibration coefficients on-chip in non-volatile memory (NVM), which allows users to customise settings and program the device during production. Digital programming also saves on external components traditionally used for configuration, reducing the bills of material and circuit size. A UART port for monitoring and communication simplifies testing and enables real-time supervision for enhanced reliability.
Affordable laboratory power supply Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
For developers, it offers two switchable USB outputs with their own LCD display for the voltage and current values.
Read more...Vienna rectifier reference design for PFC Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STDES-VRECTFD reference design is a complete solution for high-power, three-phase AC/DC rectifier applications based on the Vienna topology. It features full digital control through STMicroelectronics’ ...
Read more...Qi 1.3 wireless charging with authentication Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
In order to ensure high-quality wireless charging power transmitters, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has released the Qi 1.3 specification with the extended power profile. This new specification ...
Read more...Clean energy solutions made in SA, for SA
Power Electronics / Power Management
Creslow Energy Solutions, a local manufacturer of clean energy storage systems, has recently been established in South Africa. “By utilising the latest technology in our clean energy storage products, ...
Read more...AMOLED power management IC Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With ...
Read more...Semi-regulated, isolated DC/DC converter NuVision Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Monolithic Power Systems’ MID1W0505A is a semi-regulated, isolated DC/DC converter that can support between 4,5 V and 5,5 V input voltage and up to 1 W of output power across a -40°C to +125°C operating ...
Read more...Programmable power supplies and electronic loads Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
EA Elektro-Automatik is now offering the 10000-Series enhanced and expanded line of EA-PS and EA-PSI programmable DC power supplies, EA-PSB bidirectional DC power supplies and EA-ELR regenerative DC electronic ...