Digital power controller for LED lighting

26 April 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

STMicroelectronics’ STNRG012 is a highly integrated and space-saving digital power controller with advanced distortion mitigation that delivers an ideal solution for LED lighting applications.

The device contains a multimode power-factor correction (PFC) controller, resonant half-bridge controller and 800 V startup circuit, managed by a digital engine. The PFC controller changes dynamically between transition mode, discontinuous current mode (DCM) and valley skipping for optimum efficiency. The half-bridge controller executes ST’s patented time-shift control (TSC) for accurate soft-switching.





With an input voltage range up to 305 V AC, the STNRG012 also operates from a DC supply, making it relevant for designs in both battery-powered and line-powered applications up to 300 W.

The digital engine is hosted on an 8-bit core and performs optimised control algorithms. It manages the PFC and half-bridge circuits via high-speed state-machine event driven (SMED) peripherals. Additional dedicated hardware IP blocks, including a power manager and burst-mode engine, ensure robust operation and minimise power consumption in idle mode. System safety features including surge protection and anti-capacitive protection for the half-bridge are built in, managed by hardware to ensure fast action for maximum reliability.

The STNRG012 stores operating parameters and calibration coefficients on-chip in non-volatile memory (NVM), which allows users to customise settings and program the device during production. Digital programming also saves on external components traditionally used for configuration, reducing the bills of material and circuit size. A UART port for monitoring and communication simplifies testing and enables real-time supervision for enhanced reliability.

