Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Multi-constellation GNSS signal splitter

26 April 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The TW162A from Tallysman is an active signal splitter that operates from 1100 to 1700 MHz. It can be used to connect one antenna to two receivers and supports GPS, QZSS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, NavIC and L-Band correction services.

This device provides a gain of up to 1 dB, a noise figure of less than 4 dB and an amplitude balance of 0,1 dB with a phase balance of 2°. It requires a DC supply from 3 to 12,5 V and consumes less than 25 mA of current. The automotive-grade part is AEC-Q100-certified and is ideal for autonomous vehicle and other automotive applications.

The TW162A accepts power from all attached receivers and provides amplification to compensate for the signal-splitting loss. It automatically switches on the next receiver in the event of a power failure of one receiver and has antenna failure detection/indication. The signal splitter is available in a rugged, military-grade aluminium enclosure that measures 114 x 76 x 30 <mm and has three FAKRA connectors.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Temperature-variable RF attenuators
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HCM attenuators can be used in place of a standard chip attenuator to combine level setting or buffering and temperature compensation.

Read more...
SIM management essential in changing IoT market
Trinity IoT Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Trinity IoT provides a myriad of tools to manage SIMs, whether as part of a mobile device strategy or a rapidly evolving IoT ecosystem.

Read more...
Modules support Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2
TRX Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new modules are mechanically and pin-compatible with the Sterling-LWB module, offering a simplified upgrade path for existing designs.

Read more...
Embeddable software-defined radio for military and defence
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As RF environments become more congested and more challenging, the M.2 form-factor Sidekiq NV100 keeps pace with this changing landscape.

Read more...
Permanent-mount antenna for GNSS, 5G/4G and Wi-Fi
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Pantheon MA700 suits applications like public safety, passenger bus and rail services, digital signage, commercial transportation and fleet management.

Read more...
Manage serial devices from a smartphone
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...

Read more...
Miniature microwave tuner module
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM9017 is a fully integrated mini-module comprised of MMIC and MCM devices that provide a complete, high-dynamic-range, miniature tuner covering the 0,1 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range. The Atlanta ...

Read more...
SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has a ...

Read more...
Low-cost, miniature motion tracking module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MTi product range from Xsens includes a series of complete, self-contained 3D IMU/VRU/AHRS motion tracking modules for high-volume industrial and prosumer applications. The MTi 1-Series offers low ...

Read more...
Power inductors with very low DC and AC losses
RF Design Passive Components
Coilcraft’s new XGL6020 low-profile moulded power inductors offer the company’s lowest DC losses and extremely low AC losses for a wide range of DC-DC converters.  Additional performance benefits include ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved