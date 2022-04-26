Multi-constellation GNSS signal splitter

The TW162A from Tallysman is an active signal splitter that operates from 1100 to 1700 MHz. It can be used to connect one antenna to two receivers and supports GPS, QZSS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, NavIC and L-Band correction services.
This device provides a gain of up to 1 dB, a noise figure of less than 4 dB and an amplitude balance of 0,1 dB with a phase balance of 2°. It requires a DC supply from 3 to 12,5 V and consumes less than 25 mA of current. The automotive-grade part is AEC-Q100-certified and is ideal for autonomous vehicle and other automotive applications.
The TW162A accepts power from all attached receivers and provides amplification to compensate for the signal-splitting loss. It automatically switches on the next receiver in the event of a power failure of one receiver and has antenna failure detection/indication. The signal splitter is available in a rugged, military-grade aluminium enclosure that measures 114 x 76 x 30 <mm and has three FAKRA connectors.
