Temperature-variable RF attenuators

26 April 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The HCM Series from Smiths Interconnect comprises temperature-variable attenuators that operate from DC to 12,4 GHz. They provide attenuation from 0 to 10 dB with a step size of 1 dB and can handle a CW input power of up to 200 mW.

These fixed chip attenuators have a VSWR of less than 1,30:1 and temperature coefficient of attenuation values ranging from -0,009 to -0,003 dB/dB/°C. They contain both fixed and thermopad attenuators in the same footprint to provide the flexibility to tailor the response over variations in temperature.

HCM attenuators can be used in place of a standard chip attenuator to combine level setting or buffering and temperature compensation, in a single-chip design.

The product range offers a totally passive solution in a solderable surface-mount package supplied on tape-and-reel or serialised waffle pack. The parts are ideal for satellite communications, power amplifiers, up- and down-converters, transmitters and receivers, isolators/circulators, instrumentation, mixers and directional couplers.

