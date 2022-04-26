Affordable laboratory power supply

PeakTech's newly developed 6227 model laboratory power supply offers a controllable 0-60 V or 0-6 A DC main output with a maximum continuous power of 150 W. For developers, it offers two switchable USB outputs with their own LCD display for the voltage and current values.

If a load up to 2,5 A is used, the output voltage can be set at up to 60 V; for a higher current up to 6 A, the load can be set to a maximum of 25 V. Between these two extremes, the output is freely adjustable, e.g. 30 V/5 A, 40 V/3,7 A or 50 V/3 A. The current and voltage settings can also be done when the output is switched off.

By pressing the knob for current or voltage, the setting resolution can be switched between fine (1-100 mA) and coarse (10 mV to 1 V). Its functionality, simple operation and price-performance ratio make this laboratory power supply ideal for the education, hobby, development and service sectors.

